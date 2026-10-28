The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. The Wednesday sports betting options include Conference USA football, including Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State. There's also Game 5 of the World Series after the Rays cut their deficit to 3-1 in extra innings Tuesday. The NFL is back Thursday, with the Panthers visiting the Packers. According to the latest Brewers vs. Rays odds at BetMGM, the Over/Under for total runs scored in Game 5 is 6.5. Sign up here to bet on Wednesday using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Wednesday, Oct. 28

All Conference USA teams seem to be chasing Liberty (6-1 3-0), but Jacksonville State (5-3 3-0) is tied for first in the standings and New Mexico State (4-3, 2-1) is tied for third. The Gamecocks have made the CUSA Championship Game the past two seasons, while NMSU has reached it once, in 2023. Jacksonville State enters on a four-game win streak, beating Florida International 37-24 on Oct. 13 before their bye week. JSU dual-threat quarterback Caden Creel has at least two total TDs in six straight games and is the only FBS quarterback averaging at least 225 passing yards and 70 rushing. The Aggies won 31-24 at Sam Houston last Wednesday behind 178 yards and a score from James Jones. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has an 'A-' graded play on the total, with Over 49.5 hitting in 65.2% of its simulations.

After the Rays' dramatic 4-3 victory in the 12th inning Tuesday, they'll have to figure how to beat presumed NL Cy Young winner Jacob Misiorowski while finding the pitching to get through another elimination game. Misiorowski, who went 16-5 with a 1.80 ERA in the regular season, allowed four hits and one run in Game 1 but didn't get the decision in the 3-2 victory. The Rays used seven pitchers in Game 4, including expected Wednesday starter Nick Martinez, so they'll rely on their bullpen again. The SportsLine model has Milwaukee winning 58% of the time and Over 6.5 hitting at a 68.5% rate.

NFL Week 8 kicks off with the Panthers and Packers meeting up at Lambeau Field for Thursday Night Football, with both looking ot overcome tough losses. Carolina was crushed 43-14 by NFC South rival Tampa Bay last week, while Green Bay lost 20-17 to NFC North foe Detroit. The Packers are 4-3 but sit in last place in the division, while Carolina is 3-3 but sits at the top of the South. The SportsLine Projection model has Green Bay winning in 72% of its simulations and covering the spread at a 65% rate. Bet on college football, NFL and MLB with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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