The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders are both in need of a win when the two NFC East rivals meet on Sunday Night Football. Sports fans interested in betting on this primetime contest can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days, depending on the state they live in. Sign up here to bet on Eagles vs. Commanders using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Eagles vs. Commanders SNF

The Eagles are going to be without Super Bowl MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts for the rest of the season due to blood clots, so Tanner McKee will continue to get the nod. McKee looked solid at times against the Panthers and Cowboys but did make some crucial mistakes in both games. Saquon Barkley appeared to aggravate a hamstring injury which sidelined him for a few weeks, and DeVonta Smith is still dealing with a hamstring injury of his own. Although Philadelphia's defense has some talented players, the Eagles were gashed on the ground on Monday night against the Cowboys and will need to rectify that in order to avoid a similar outcome against Washington.

Jayden Daniels is back under center for the Commanders after missing time with a dislocated elbow, though it has not gone as planned. Daniels mismanaged the clock in a bizarre tie with the Giants and couldn't lead a game-winning drive against the 49ers on Monday night in Week 6. The Commanders should be getting healthier after the bye week, but they will be without star receiver Terry McLaurin for the rest of the year. Washington's defense has a great opportunity to gain confidence going up against McKee, who has struggled to consistently string together drives.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Washington winning in 67% of simulations. These teams top 40 points in 54% of simulations. Bet on Eagles vs. Commanders NFL Week 8 SNF with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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