The New England Patriots will face the Seattle Seahawks in the 2026 Big Game on Sunday, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on your location. The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites, according to the latest NFL odds, and Seattle's over/under for total team points is 25.5. Claim your state's BetMGM bonus code here:

Seahawks vs. Patriots betting preview

New England is winless in its last seven playoff games as an underdog without Brady, but it is 5-2 in its last seven games as an underdog overall. The Patriots have won four straight games as underdogs away from home, and quarterback Drake Maye is an MVP finalist. Maye, along with head coach Mike Vrabel, helped the Patriots go from 4-13 last season to 14-3 this season.

Seattle is trying to become the first team to go 3-0 straight up and against the spread in a single postseason as a favorite since the 2019 Chiefs. The Seahawks have the best ATS record in the NFL this season at 14-5, including an 8-1 mark away from home. This is their fourth Big Game appearance, but their first time being favored. They are 4.5-point favorites in the latest NFL odds at BetMGM, while the over/under is 45.5, both unchanged from the opening lines. Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker is the favorite for an anytime touchdown at -185, followed by Jaxon Smith-Njigba at -105. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to wager on the Big Game here:

BetMGM offers its users various tools to game responsibly. The platform offers a live chat feature where users can get in touch with support around the clock, and also provides information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET for those who may require additional support.