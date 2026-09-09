The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. The New England Patriots will meet the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday. Sign up to wager on NFL games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the BetMGM bonus code review page for the terms and conditions for both offers before you make wagers at one of the best betting apps.

Patriots vs. Seahawks betting preview

The Patriots were in the news cycle for plenty of reasons in the 2026 offseason, but they bring back the head coach-quarterback combination that led the team to the AFC title a year ago in Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye. New England made some upgrades to its receiver group with Romeo Doubs and A.J. Brown joining the squad. This defense should be among the best in the league once again, especially with star cornerback Christian Gonzalez's returning. Maye was a candidate to win MVP a year ago and many felt he should've gotten the nod over Matthew Stafford, but there are still questions about whether he can become a truly elite passer against top competition.

Seattle lost Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker in free agency, but the Seahawks have high expectations for Notre Dame rookie Jadarian Price to fill those shoes. Price played second fiddle to Jeremiyah Love in college but still managed to put up 1,420 yards and 18 touchdowns over the last two seasons before being selected in the first round of this April's NFL Draft. Sam Darnold returns at quarterback and Jaxon Smith-Njigba established himself as arguably the best receiver in the league a year ago. Mike Macdonald's defense should be among the best in the league once again, but the Seahawks have a much tougher path to the playoffs than the Patriots given they're in the NFC West division. Both the Rams and 49ers are expected to contend, and they were just two games back of Seattle in last year's standings.

The Seahawks are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Patriots vs. Seahawks odds at BetMGM, and the total comes in at 44.5. Seattle is a -190 favorite on the money line (wager $190 to win $100) while New England is a +155 underdog (wager $100 to win $155). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has an "A" grade on Seahawks -3.5 as Seattle covers in 64% of simulations. The Seahawks win outright in more than 70% of simulations, and Over 44.5 connects in the majority of simulations. Wager on Patriots vs. Seahawks with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to game responsibly. These range from setting deposit limits to using self-exclusion measures. BetMGM has a 24/7 live chat feature for customer support on its platforms, along with contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources for users who need more assistance.