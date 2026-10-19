NFL Week 6 comes to a close with Commanders vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if the first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. The unbeaten San Francisco 49ers (5-0) will host the Washington Commanders (1-3-1). San Francisco is a 7.5-point favorite at home in the Commanders vs. 49ers odds at BetMGM, while the Over/Under for total points is 50.5. 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs/Achilles) is officially active. Sign up to bet on Commanders vs. 49ers NFL Week 6 Monday Night Football using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Commanders vs. 49ers MNF

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy has been playing at an MVP level so far, and with players like Christian McCaffrey, Mike Evans and George Kittle to get the ball to, there's no reason to expect a letdown on offense. Purdy has thrown for 1,196 yards, with 13 TD passes while tossing two interceptions and being sacked just three times. Evans and Kittle have a combined 45 catches for 594 yards and seven touchdowns, while McCaffrey has 423 total yards and five rushing scores. The Commanders have the third-worst scoring defense in the NFL, allowing 29.8 points per game, while the 49ers give up just under 19 per contest, third-fewest in the NFL. The SportsLine Projection Model is leaning toward the Niners to cover, as they do so in 53% of its simulations.

As noted, the Commanders defense is not good, and while San Francisco's is, the Commanders have some solid pieces on offense with Jayden Daniels in the fold. The quarterback returned from an elbow injury for last week's game and threw for 199 yards and rushed for 103 in the stalemate with the Giants. Terry McLaurin (203 yards, 1 TD) has been a go-to guy, and fellow receivers Stefon Diggs (170 yards, 3 TDs) and Antonio Williams (155 yards, 1 TD) can make big plays. Diggs and McLaurin have both been dealing with hamstring injuries, and Diggs is questionable, while McLaurin had 62 receiving yards last week. The SportsLine model has a strong 'B' grade play on Over 50.5, which hits in 59% of the model's simulations. Bet on Commanders vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 6 with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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