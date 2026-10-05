The BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins, depending on where they live. NFL Week 4 concludes with an NFC South clash between the Falcons and Saints on Monday Night Football. Sign up to wager on Falcons-Saints on Monday Night Football here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Monday Night Football

The Falcons were 8-9 last year, but quarterback injuries and question marks led to many fading the team entering this year. Conversely, the Saints were 6-11 last year but won four of five to end the year, so many thought they could win an NFC South that sent Carolina to the postseason at 8-9. Well, both teams are 1-2 so far.

The Saints nearly stunned Detroit in overtime in Week 1 before getting an upset win over Baltimore in Week 2, but they lost 35-27 to Las Vegas in Week 3. New Orleans has given up 27 points or more in its two losses and 17 in the win over Baltimore. Tyler Shough has eight touchdown passes in his first full year as a starting quarterback.

The Falcons appear to have settled on Michael Penix Jr. as their QB1. Tua Tagovailoa was going to start Week 1, but an oblique injury caused Cooper Rush to start Weeks 1 and 2, both of which were losses where the Falcons scored a combined 16 points. But Penix returned from a torn ACL and, alongside Drake London and Bijan Robinson, led a dominant 35-14 win over Green Bay last Thursday.

The Saints are slim favorites at home, per BetMGM NFL odds, but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Falcons winning in 48% of simulations at plus money. Bet on Falcons-Saints on Monday Night Football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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