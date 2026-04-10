The Friday sports schedule is loaded with sports betting options, making it a great time to grab the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. The offer gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state the user lives in. There are no NHL games Friday as the league gears up for its final five days, but MLB and the NBA make up for it. All 30 teams are in action in both, and Cavaliers vs. Hawks is just one of the NBA's critical games Friday. Atlanta is favored by 7.5 points at home. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook with the bonus code CBSSPORTS and claim $150 in bonus bets here:

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Best bets for Friday, April 10

The Eastern Conference playoffs are almost in focus, but the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers still need to lock in their positions. The teams met Wednesday night, with the Cavaliers taking a 122-116 victory at home. Now Atlanta gets its shot on its home floor. The Hawks (45-35) are sixth in the East and need to avoid slipping into the play-in tournament, as they are just one game ahead of the Magic. The Cavs (51-29) are fourth, one game behind the third-place Knicks. Atlanta is a 7.5-point favorite, but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, likes Cleveland to extend its win streak to five games. The model has a "B" grade on the Cavs, who are winning in 38% of simulations as +260 money-line underdogs. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

After a slow Thursday, the MLB schedule is back at full capacity, and the Cleveland Guardians will visit the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series starting Friday. Both teams are 8-5, and Cleveland comes in having taken two of three from the Royals. The Braves have won consecutive games against the Angels by a combined score of 15-4. It's a matchup of right-handed starters, with Slade Cecconi set to go for Cleveland and Bryce Elder on the hill for the Braves. Atlanta has the second-most home runs in MLB with 17, led by catcher Drake Baldwin with five. Cleveland has scored 20 fewer runs than Atlanta so far but is fifth in MLB in ERA (3.13). The Braves are first (2.03) and are -135 money-line favorites at home. The SportsLine model has them winning in 66% of its simulations, good for a "B" grade. Get $150 in bonus bets with the bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

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