We're entering a huge sports weekend, and fans can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer is for new users and depends on the state they live in. The NBA and NHL playoff races are into their final days, while golf's first major just teed off. Sign up here for BetMGM Sportsbook with the bonus code CBSSPORTS and claim $150 in bonus bets:

Head over to our BetMGM bonus code review page for the terms and conditions of both offers.

Best bets for Thursday, April 9

A massive Eastern Conference showdown is set for Thursday night as the New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics in a matchup of two of the NBA's top teams. Boston (54-25) is second in the East and has won four in a row, while the Knicks (51-28) are third and have won their past three. Jalen Brunson had 30 points and 13 assists as New York beat the Hawks 108-105 on Monday. The Celtics got 35 points from Jaylen Brown as the Celtics got past the Hornets 113-102 in their last outing on Tuesday. The Knicks are 4.5-point home favorites, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has a strong play on the total. Over 215.5 points gets an "A" grade, as it hits in 65.4% of its simulations. Bet on Celtics-Knicks and more NBA action at BetMGM and claim $150 in bonus bets with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The races for playoff spots in the NHL have been massive battles, and two of the Western Conference hopefuls face a critical juncture on Thursday. The Ducks are in solid position, sitting third in the Pacific Division, four points ahead of the Kings. The Sharks could be in big trouble if they lose this one, as they are two points behind the Kings and four behind the Predators, who are in the final wild-card spot. San Jose has won two of the three meetings this season after a 4-3 home victory in the last matchup on April 1. Anaheim is the -173 money-line favorite, but the SportsLine model sees a lot of value on the Sharks on the money line. The model gives a "B" grade to San Jose +143, as the Sharks win in 43% of the simulations. Bet on Sharks-Ducks and NHL, plus MLB and a lot more at BetMGM and get $150 in bonus bets with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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