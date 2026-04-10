We have a stacked Friday sports schedule, the perfect time to jump on the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer available depends on the state the user lives in. Every team in the NBA and MLB is in action, and golf's first major continues with Round 2. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook with the bonus code CBSSPORTS and claim $150 in bonus bets here:

Check out our BetMGM bonus code review page for more information and full terms and conditions of both offers.

Best bets for Friday, April 10

The Eastern Conference playoff races are nearing clarity in the NBA, and the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers are two of the teams trying to lock in their positions. The Hawks (45-35) are sixth in the East standings and are trying to avoid dropping into the play-in tournament. Atlanta is one game ahead of the Orlando Magic and two up on the 76ers and Hornets. The Hawks have lost two in a row but are 7-3 in their past 10. The Cavaliers (51-29) are fourth in the East, one game behind the third-place Knicks with two games left. Atlanta is an 8.5-point favorite, but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has a solid grade on the Cavaliers to win. Cleveland has won four in a row, and the model has a "B" grade on the Cavs extending that streak. They are winning in 38% of simulations as +282 money-line underdogs. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

After a slow Thursday, the MLB schedule is back at full capacity, and the Cleveland Guardians will visit the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series starting Friday. Both teams are 8-5, and Cleveland comes in having taken two of three from the Royals. The Braves have won consecutive games against the Angels by a combined score of 15-4. It's a matchup of right-handed starters, with Slade Cecconi set to go for Cleveland and Bryce Elder on the hill for the Braves. Atlanta has the second-most home runs in MLB with 17, led by catcher Drake Baldwin with five. Cleveland has scored 20 fewer runs than Atlanta so far but is fifth in MLB in ERA (3.13). The Braves are first (2.03) and are -136 money-line favorites at home. The SportsLine model has them winning in 64% of its simulations, good for a "B" grade. Get $150 in bonus bets with the bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

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