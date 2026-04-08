The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. There are important games on the docket for Wednesday, including the Yankees looking to win their second straight against the Athletics. According to the latest MLB odds, the Yankees are -215 money line favorites. Click here to sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook with the bonus code CBSSPORTS and claim $150 in bonus bets:

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Best bets for Wednesday, April 8

There have been MLB games taking place throughout the day, but there are still three games beginning after 6:30 p.m. ET. The Yankees have the best record in the American League, and they can clinch another series victory on Wednesday night. They are -215 favorites for that 7:05 p.m. ET matchup, as Will Warren (1-0, 2.70 ERA) takes the bump for the Yankees. Other evening games include Rays (-111) vs. Cubs and Tigers (-154) at Twins. Bet on MLB action at BetMGM and claim $150 in bonus bets with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The Oklahoma City Thunder are closing in on the No. 1 overall seed in the NBA Playoffs, and they'll try to lock things up on the second night of a back-to-back set when they face the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers have won two in a row and seven of their last 10 as they try to improve their play-in position. The teams won't submit official injury reports because they each played on Tuesday, but the statuses of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kawhi Leonard will be worth monitoring. For now, the SportsLine model has the Clippers winning in 39% of simulations to bring value as 8.5-point underdogs. Bet on Thunder-Clippers and more NBA at BetMGM and get $150 in bonus bets with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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