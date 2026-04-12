The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users either $150 in bonus bets if their your bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, depending on location. The final round of the first golf major of the year is coming down to the wire, with Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Cameron Young and Scottie Scheffler all in the mix. You can live bet on all the action in Augusta, Ga. today. Click here to sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get started:

Check out our BetMGM bonus code review page for more information, including the terms and conditions for both offers.

Sunday golf betting preview

Rory McIlroy is trying to become the first player to win the season's first golf major in back-to-back years since Tiger Woods in 2001 and 2002. However, he'll have to rebound from a tough Saturday, where he shot a 73 and saw a six-shot lead dissolve. He's playing alongside Young and both are in the mix with nine holes to play. Bet on golf and get $150 in bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS when you sign up here:

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