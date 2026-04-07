The first golf major of the year begins on Thursday, and new bettors can get in on the action with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which offers either $150 in bonus bets if their your bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, depending on where you're physically located. The tournament will be held in Augusta, Ga., featuring stars like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau. McIlroy is the defending champion of this event, and he's priced at +1300 to repeat. Click here to sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get started:

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Golf betting preview

Rory McIlroy heads to Augusta, Ga., as the defending champion in the first golf major of the year. McIlroy won his fifth major last April, snapping an 11-year drought since his last major victory. He is 11-1 in the latest golf odds at BetMGM, trailing Scottie Scheffler (+550) while joining Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm at 11-1.

There are also a host of golf props at BetMGM, including a winner without Scheffler market and players to make the cut. Fred Couples (31) ranks second for the most cuts made at this tournament, and he is in the field this year. Couples is +350 to make the cut, while he is -500 to miss the cut. Bet on golf and get bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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