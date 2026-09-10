The NFL season is underway, and anyone interested in NFL betting needs to jump on the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer available depends on which state the user lives in. NFC West rivals will face off on Thursday Night Football in 49ers vs. Rams from Melbourne Cricket Ground, with kickoff set for 8:35 p.m. ET. The Rams are a -198 money line favorite (risk $198 to win $100) against the 49ers. Sign up to wager on NFL Week 1 and more using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Head over to our BetMGM bonus code review page for information and the full terms and conditions of both offers before you make any wagers at any of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for NFL Week 1 49ers vs. Rams

Los Angeles has been hyped all offseason, for good reason, after the acquisition of two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett from Cleveland. That move helped coax three-time DPOY Aaron Donald out of retirement, though he did not make the trip Down Under. The additions on defense should help that unit complement what was already a dangerous offense. League MVP Matthew Stafford led the NFL with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdown passes last season, and receiver Puka Nacua was second in the league with 1,715 receiving yards. Add in Davante Adams, the league leader in receiving TDs (14) and running back Kyren Williams (1,252 rushing yards, 10 TDs), and L.A. has more than enough firepower to make defenses nervous. The Rams led the NFL in total yards per game (394.6) and points per contest (30.5) last season. Place your wagers on 49ers-Rams in NFL Week 1 with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

The Niners were devastated by injuries last season but still went 12-5, same as the Rams, and made the playoffs. San Francisco was crushed by the Seahawks 41-6 in the Divisional Round, and Seattle went on to beat the Rams 31-27 in the NFC Championship Game on its way to the title. The 49ers got plenty of good news leading into the game, with running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle and pass rusher Nick Bosa were all cleared to play after injury questions. The defense had a massive problem applying pressure to quarterbacks last season with Bosa playing in just three games. Bosa has 53.5 sacks from 2021-24 and had two in his three starts in 2025. The offense was solid last season, ranking fifth in the league in total yards (351.4 per game) and 10th in scoring (25.7). On the other side, San Francisco yielded 340.2 yards (20th) and 21.8 points (13th) per game. Place your wagers on 49ers-Rams in NFL Week 1 with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

The teams split two meetings last season, with each side winning on the road. The 49ers needed overtime to win 26-23 in L.A. in Week 5, then the Rams cruised to a 41-26 road victory in Week 10. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is backing the Rams, giving B grades to L.A. both against the spread and on the money line. The model, which is on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024, has Los Angeles winning 66% of its simulations and covering at a 57% rate. Its projected score is 28-21 Rams. SportsLine also has more than a dozen picks from its experts, with Will Brinson one of those backing the Rams to cover the spread. "All the offensive pieces are healthy for L.A. to start the year, with San Francisco a lot more banged up," Brinson says. "Rams win by a touchdown plus." Place your wagers on 49ers-Rams in NFL Week 1 with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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