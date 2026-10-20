The 2026-27 NBA regular season gets going with the NBA Tip-Off on Tuesday, and bettors can claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer available varies by state. The NBA Opening Night slate features two blockbuster games in the evening with the New York Knicks hosting the Philadelphia 76ers and the Oklahoma City Thunder visiting the San Antonio Spurs. Sign up to wager on NBA games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Visit our BetMGM bonus code review page to see the terms and conditions of both offers from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Tuesday, Oct. 20

The Knicks begin their title defense with a notable clash with the 76ers. While New York had a title run for the ages earlier this year en route to ending a lengthy championship drought, Philly has been the talk of the offseason. That's because the 76ers won the LeBron James sweepstakes, bringing the NBA's all-time leading scorer to the City of Brotherly Love. The 76ers also acquired longtime Boston forward Jaylen Brown to give Philadelphia a star-studded starting lineup featuring four All-Star players. The Knicks will unveil their championship banner ahead of this matchup. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has the Under on 232.5 hitting in more than 60% of simulations.

The first night of the season also features a rematch of last season's Western Conference Finals. The Thunder lost that matchup to the Spurs and are sure to be out for revenge to kick off the 2026-27 campaign. That WCF was one for the ages with the Spurs outlasting the Thunder in a seven-game classic. These were two of the best and most well-rounded teams in the NBA last year and should be once again this season, especially with stars like Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back for the Spurs and Thunder, respectively. The SportsLine model has Under 230.5 hitting nearly 70% of the time. Bet on 76ers vs. Knicks, Spurs vs. Thunder and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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