The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer you're eligible for depends on the state you live in. The Chiefs routed the Broncos in Week 1 and face the Colts on Sunday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. The latest NFL odds at BetMGM have the Chiefs listed as 6.5-point favorites, and the game total is set at 46.5. Sign up to wager on Colts vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Colts vs. Chiefs SNF Week 2

It was all about Patrick Mahomes leading into the Monday Night Football showdown with AFC West rival Denver. Once the game started, it was all about Kenneth Walker III. The running back took over the game as the Chiefs stormed to a 31-10 home victory despite coming in favored by just 2.5 points. It was Mahomes' first game since he tore his ACL late last season, and he had his moments, including two TD passes and a 15-yard TD run. But Walker, the Super Bowl MVP with Seattle last season, rushed for 173 yards and a touchdowns and also scored on a short reception. Mahomes threw for 184 yards, with 59 on one toss to Travis Kelce. The Chiefs' defense held the Broncos to just 176 total yards and had four sacks and two takeaways.

Things weren't as rosy for the Colts, as Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Co. ran roughshod in the Ravens' road victory. Baltimore piled up 506 yards against the Indy defense, with Henry rushing for 144 yards and three scores. Jackson looked like an MVP candidate again in throwing for 324 yards and rushing for 40, accounting for two TDs. The Colts had just 149 passing yards as Daniel Jones struggled in his return from an Achilles injury, and Indy turned the ball over twice. Mahomes threw for 352 yards against the Colts in a 23-20 overtime victory last November, but Kansas City turned the ball over twice and had to rally from an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, sees some value on the Colts on the money line, as they win outright in 33% of its simulations as big plus-money underdogs. Kansas City covers the spread 52% of the time, and Over 46.5 points hits at a 53% rate. Bet on Colts vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 2 with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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