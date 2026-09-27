The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer you're eligible for depends on the state you live in. A loaded day of football wraps up with Sunday Night Football as the Denver Broncos play host to the Los Angeles Rams in a battle of 1-1 teams that many think are Super Bowl contenders. The latest NFL odds at BetMGM have the Rams as 2.5-point road favorites, and the Over/Under for total points is 45.5. Sign up to wager on Rams vs. Broncos on Sunday Night Football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Rams vs. Broncos

Few teams have had more preseason hype than the Rams in 2026. They lost the NFC title game by one score in Seattle, have the reigning MVP and a ton of weapons on offense, and they also added Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie while coaxing Aaron Donald out of retirement. Week 1 was a wake-up call, though, as the Rams struggled in Australia, losing 27-7 to San Francisco. They rebounded with a dominant 28-6 win over a Giants team that lost its quarterback early on Monday. The Rams are viewed as a top Super Bowl contender, and Donald played his first game in over three years on Monday, though Garrett is now on injured reserve.

The Broncos also entered 2026 with a lot of hype. They made the AFC title game, losing to New England, but quarterback Bo Nix didn't play due to an ankle injury. Had he played, there's a good chance the Broncos would have played Seattle in the Super Bowl. Denver also had a tough Week 1 outing, losing big in Kansas City. The Broncos bounced back in a big way, beating a tough Jacksonville team 20-13 last week. Nix and new receiver Jaylen Waddle didn't do much together in Week 1, but Waddle had 138 yards in Week 2.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, sees some value on the Broncos on the money line, as they win in 50% of simulations at plus-money. Denver covers the spread 54% of the time, and Under 45.5 points hits 60% of the time. Bet on Rams-Broncos in NFL Week 3 with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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