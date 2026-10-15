The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, and you can use it on the big Thursday Night Football showdown. The offer available depends on the state you live in, and fans can take advantage of it Thursday when the Seahawks visit the Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET. Other Thursday sports betting opportunities include the MLB Playoffs, with the Brewers looking to finish off the sweep of the Dodgers at 8 p.m. ET. The latest Seahawks vs. Broncos odds for Thursday Night Football at BetMGM list Seattle as a 2.5-point road favorite, and the points total is 40.5. The Over/Under for total runs scored in Game 4 of Brewers vs. Dodgers is 8. Sign up to wager on Thursday Night Football and more using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Thursday, Oct. 15

It was nearly the Super Bowl matchup last season, but Denver quarterback Bo Nix missed the AFC Championship Game, with the Patriots winning a 10-7 squeaker in nasty weather. The Seahawks, of course, went on to beat New England 29-13 in the big game. Now both teams are sitting at 3-2 and trailing their division leaders by two games in the loss column. Nix is back but has been criticized for failing to push the ball down the field, while quarterback Sam Darnold has been plagued by turnovers. Darnold could be in for a good night against a banged-up Broncos secondary that will be missing two key pieces. Top defensive playmaker Talanoa Hufanga also is out. That's also good news for Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (NFL-high 583 yards, 7 TDs), as the reigning Offensive Player of the Year is getting plenty of looks with the Seahawks run game struggling.

The Seattle defense that played a big part in the championship has been in fine form, leading the league in yards allowed (251.2 yards per game). The nine turnovers have led to more points against the unit, but it still ranks eighth in the league, allowing 21 per game. Denver is averaging the seventh-fewest points in the NFL (19.4 per game) and allows 22.2 per contest (13th). Seattle is still plus-2 in turnover margin while Denver is plus-1, with its seven takeaways half the number it produced all of last season. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, doesn't have a highly-rated pick, but it sees some value in backing the Broncos to win, as they do so in 46% of its simulations as plus-money underdogs. SportsLine's experts are all over Seattle to cover the spread. Sia Najad calls it "a great bounce-back spot for the Seahawks on the road against one of the least explosive teams in the NFL." Says fellow expert R.J. White: "The Seahawks defense should feast, and only another awful string of turnovers should keep them from winning this game."

In the MLB league championship series, the big story Thursday is whether the Brewers can close the deal in Game 4 of the NLCS. Milwaukee took a 6-2 vicory on Wednesday behind a sudden homer binge, with Jake Bauers and Garrett Mitchell going back-to-back in the seventh. Los Angeles will send out right-hander Tyler Glasnow (5-3, 3.53 ERA) to try to keep the Dodgers' hopes of a championship three-peat alive. The Brewers will go with a bullpen game, with left-handers Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan and righties Chad Patrick and Dustin May among manager Pat Murphy's options. The SportsLine model has 'B' grades on the Brewers winning and covering the run line. They win in 48% of its simulations as plus-money underdogs, while they lose by fewer than 1.5 runs (or win outright) 70% of the time. Bet on Thursday Night Football, MLB Playoffs and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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