Seahawks vs. Patriots preview

After one of the most entertaining and unpredictable NFL seasons in decades, it all comes down to Seahawks vs. Patriots, who will play for the NFL Championship on Sunday, Feb. 8. As with every NFL title game, this big game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., is full of storylines, from redemption stories to legacies on the line to which side is going to win the battles between elite units.

The quarterbacks will always be a big angle, and this one has a juicy matchup, with veteran Sam Darnold leading the Seahawks -- his fifth NFL team -- to the big game almost eight years after he was drafted third overall by the Jets. On the other side is another No. 3 overall pick, but Drake Maye is in just his second season with New England and played at an MVP level to get the Patriots to this point. Darnold is the -115 favorite to be named game MVP, with Maye listed as the +230 second choice at BetMGM.

New England coach Mike Vrabel is in his first season with the team, while Seattle's Mike Macdonald set a franchise record for victories in leading his team to a 14-3 mark. The Seahawks entered the playoffs as the NFC West champion and the No. 1 seed from the NFC. The Patriots also went 14-3 and won the AFC East but had to play on Wild Card Weekend as the No. 2 seed. The division title was the first since Tom Brady left after the 2019 season, and this is the Patriots' first playoff appearance since 2021.

Seattle last made the playoffs in the 2022 season and haven't played for the NFL championship since the 2014 season, when they lost to the Patriots. New England won the fourth of six NFL championships in the Brady-Belichick era when Malcolm Butler infamously intercepted a Russell Wilson pass at the goal line to preserve a 28-24 victory. The Patriots have played for three more championships since then, winning two.

As for what to expect on the field, the Seahawks are the favorites, as the Patriots' offense has stalled a bit in the postseason. Both teams have mostly been winning with defense in the playoffs, but both ranked in the top five on both sides of the ball in the regular season. The Seahawks scored 28.4 points (third in NFL) and allowed 17.2 (first) per game, while New England scored 28.8 (second) and yielded 18.8 (fourth). Maye andDarnold both topped 4,000 passing yards, and Seattle receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards.

On offense, the Patriots were fourth in passing yards, while Seattle was eighth in the regular season, and New England was sixth in rushing while the Seahawks were 11th. But the Seattle defense was the third-best in league against the run and 10th against the pass, and New England was sixth and ninth, respectively. The playoffs have been a little different, with the Seahawks averaging 338.5 yards per game on offense but giving up 357.5. The Patriots are averaging just 278.3 yards but have by far been the best defense in the postseason, yielding just 209.7 per game. Weather and a smaller sample size make the playoff numbers tough to extrapolate, but in any case, these teams are evenly matched on paper.

BetMGM has Seattle listed as a 4.5-point favorite and -235 on the money line. New England is +195 on the money line, and the SportsLine Projection Model has the Pats winning in 39% of its simulations. It gives that pick a 'B' grade with the solid plus-money payout. The Over/Under for total points scored is 45.5, and with this Patriots vs. Seahawks matchup featuring two excellent defenses, the model has the Under hitting in 59% of its simulations. Head over to SportsLine to check out the latest game forecast for Seahawks vs. Patriots and get NFL player prop recommendations for the big game.

Anytime TD First TD 2+ TDs Kenneth Walker III −190 +375 +290 Jaxon Smith-Njigba -115 +550 +525 Rhamondre Stevenson +130 +850 +875 Stefon Diggs +240 +1400 +2000 Hunter Henry +240 +1400 +2000 A.J. Barner +250 +1300 +2200 Cooper Kupp +250 +1300 +2200 Drake Maye +270 +1600 +2500 Rashid Shaheed +290 +1700 +2500 Kayshon Boutte +325 +1800 +3300 TreVeyon Henderson +350 +2800 +3300 Mack Hollins +375 +2200 +3500 SEA Seahawks D/ST +390 +2200 +2200 George Holani +390 +2500 +4000 NE Patriots D/ST +525 +2800 +4500

BetMGM best bets for Seahawks vs. Patriots

Spread, total and money line best bets

The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Under, and that seems like a safe bet, with nerves and the feeling-out process that is typical early in big games. You also have two great defenses that will be fired up from the outset. I am in the minority in liking the Patriots here and will place a small wager on the money line, but either way I think it will come down to the final minutes and they cover the spread. I think the New England defense is slightly underrated, and the offense is better than it has shown so far in these playoffs. Of course, Seattle's defense is outstanding, and they are going to give Drake Maye a lot of trouble. He has been sacked five times in each playoff game. I think it will be decided on turnovers. Seattle hasn't turned the ball over in the playoffs but had the second-most turnovers in the NFL in the regular season with 28. The Patriots had 16, and they have found a way, no matter their opponent. I expect the Seahawks to have some missteps on offense, and if Maye can withstand the pressure, it should be a great game. It should be closer than many people are expecting.

MVP and touchdown scorer best bets

Obviously, the quarterbacks will be the popular choices, as they usually get the credit when things go right and the blame when they don't. And if you think New England will manage to win, Maye is almost a sure bet. However, if you like the Seahawks, I think Kenneth Walker III is the pick at +700. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+500) is the second choice on Seattle's offense, but if Seattle has a big passing day, I expect Darnold (+115) will get the MVP nod. For anytime TD scorers, Hunter Henry is a popular option, and for good reason, as the Seattle defense focuses more on shutting down receivers and the running game. Henry is Maye's safety valve, and I like him better at +230 than Rhamondre Stevenson at +130. On the Seattle side, Walker and Smith-Njigba are the top choices, and AJ Barner is a popular pick, but I'm leaning toward Cooper Kupp (+250), as he should be able to get open quickly underneath for a quick hitter in the red zone.

Gatorade color best bet

Among the novelty bets for the big game, the Gatorade bath for the head coach is always a popular one, even though it seems pretty random. But that's why all the choices are plus money, and if you put some thought into it, you might have a bit of an edge. Or not. The choices are Orange (+225), Yellow/Lime or Green (+260), Blue (+260), Purple (+750), Red/Pink (+1100) and Clear/Water (+1100). I'm going with Yellow/Lime or Green, with my thoughts being that the Seahawks have a similar color in their uniforms, while the Patriots and Coach Mike Vrabel are traditionalists. Lemon-Lime was the original Gatorade flavor when it debuted in 1967, and add to that the fact that it's still the best-tasting, and you might have yourself a winner at +260.

Other best bets

There are so many options on the big game that it can be tough to narrow things down, but defense is going to be the story in this one. I like Seattle's Byron Murphy II as the first player to get a sack in the game. He flies under the radar a bit playing alongside DeMarcus Lawrence and Leonard Williams, but all three had seven sacks in the regular season. The other two have combined for three in the playoffs, and Murphy has been shut out, so he is due. I'm on him at +1200, with Lawrence (+450) and Williams (+550) the favorites and K'LaVon Chaisson (+750) the top pick for the Pats. I also like rookie Nick Emmanwori, who will turn 22 on the eve of the Super Bowl, to get at least one sack (+800). He will be all over the place Sunday as Seattle tries to rattle Maye and should play a key role in the game.

Stevenson has been a workhorse lately for New England, but this Seattle defense is better than any he has seen, and I'll take him Under 14.5 Carries (-120). TreVeyon Henderson will get some work, and Stevenson only went Over this total once in the regular season. He had fewer than 10 carries in nine of 14 games. This number is skewed by his playoff performance (he had 25 carries in the snow in Denver), so the Under looks like a good bet. I'm also backing Mack Hollins Over 23.5 Receiving Yards (-118), with the expectation that Seattle is going to focus on keeping Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte from making big plays. Hollins had 51 yards on two catches in the AFC title game in his return from injury and averaged 39 yards per game in the regular season.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is important at BetMGM. The platform has a live chat feature where customers can get in touch with support 24/7, and has responsible gaming tools available like setting deposit limits and taking timeouts. BetMGM also lists contact information for helplines and resources for those who need additional assistance on its platform. If you or someone you know has a problem, you can contact 1-800-GAMBLER (call or text 24/7).