BetMGM CFB Week 3 promo code for up to $1,500 in bonus bets: CBSSPORTS

Week 3 of the college football season is here, and new BetMGM users can bet on it with up to $1,500 in bonus bets with our promo code.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Football season is one of the busiest times of the year for sports bettors, including brand-new participants. With the BetMGM welcome bonus, you can secure up to $1,500 worth of added value through first bet insurance when you sign up with code CBSSPORTS.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Let’s talk about how you can access this offer.

Explaining the BetMGM promo

Getting the most out of this promotion requires a little bit of planning, but the potential value is big at $1,500. When you sign up using the promo code CBSSPORTS, you will receive a first bet insurance token, which, when applied to your first wager of up to $1,500, will grant you a full refund by way of bonus bets if the bet loses. If the bet wins, however, it simply behaves as a regular bet, and you’ll receive the cash profit, as well as your stake returned.

Terms and conditions

Anyone who does not have a BetMGM account and is of legal betting age in a state where BetMGM is active is eligible for this offer. You will need to make an initial deposit of at least $10 to qualify for this offer, but you can place your qualifying bet on any sports wager in the sportsbook.

If you do lose your first bet with insurance applied and end up receiving bonus bets, they will expire after seven days, so make sure to use them within that time period. You’ll have to wager them and win them back in order to make a withdrawal, although the withdrawable cash payout will not include your stake, it will only be the profit.

How to claim the BetMGM Promo

Signing up for BetMGM is a simple, intuitive process, you’ll just want to make sure to use the bonus code CBSSPORTS when you do it. After navigating to the desktop site or downloading the mobile app, you’ll be prompted to fill in your personal information, including your contact information, name and date of birth, among others.

You’ll also need to agree to the terms and conditions, including the usage of geolocation software. Once you’ve launched your account, you’ll link a payment method and make your qualifying deposit. Don’t forget to apply the first bet insurance token when making your first wager after putting funds in your account.

What can you bet on?

BetMGM is a full-service online sportsbook, so you can bet on just about any major sport, and plenty of niche ones as well. However, this time of year, college football is one of the most popular markets to play, and this Saturday offers plenty of exciting action.

Interestingly enough, Saturday only includes one ranked matchup, with No. 24 Boston College set to visit No. 6 Missouri. However, College Gameday will be heading to Columbia for a matchup between a rising South Carolina team and No. 16 LSU. Meanwhile, No. 18 Notre Dame will look to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to Northern Illinois with a trip to in-state foe Purdue.

Home Team (Moneyline) Away Team (Moneyline) Spread Total Missouri (-750) Boston College (+525) 16.5 54.0 South Carolina (+230) LSU (-275) 7 50.5 Purdue (+325) Notre Dame (-450) 10.5 45.5

BetMGM Sportsbook at a glance

BetMGM comes from a brand with a long history of providing in-person bettors with top-notch resort and casino experiences. Now, it’s done a great job of bringing its product into the online space. Its website and mobile interfaces both are visually appealing, easy to use and powered by solid technology to keep everything running smoothly for bettors.

This operator is known for offering competitive odds on a great variety of major sports and bet types, from American sports such as football to international competitions such as cycling and motorsports. Fans of parlays particularly enjoy the interface for building these complex bets. Even beyond the generous welcome bonus, existing users can find frequent promotions and boosts to keep them engaged and provide added value.

