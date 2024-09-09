BetMGM Jets-49ers promo code: CBSSPORTS for $1,500 in bonus bets

New users at BetMGM can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager doesn’t win.

The New York Jets head to San Francisco to take on the 49ers to wrap up Week 1 of the NFL season on Monday night.

There are plenty of storylines entering this one, with the biggest one being the return of Aaron Rodgers for New York. The Jets thought they had a Super Bowl-contending team last season, but Rodgers tore his Achilles on their fourth offensive snap and missed the remainder of the season. Subpar quarterback play from Zach Wilson & Co. sunk their season, but there’s hope that if Rodgers returns anywhere close to the quarterback he was before the injury, the Jets can be a threat.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

As for San Francisco, the 49ers obviously are a threat after they won the NFC and lost in the Super Bowl last season. With Week 1 almost in the books, BetMGM is offering new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses with promo code CBSSPORTS.

New York Jets San Francisco 49ers Spread +4.0 (-110) -4.0 (-110) Moneyline +170 -210 Total Over 43.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110)

Explaining the BetMGM promo

The BetMGM promo offer for new users is one of the most lucrative promos of its type in the industry. BetMGM offers new users a form of “first bet insurance” and its maximum cap is the highest of any legal online sportsbook.

New users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet doesn’t win. To claim the offer, users must simply sign up with promo code CBSSPORTS and deposit a minimum of $10. From there, users can place their first bet. If the bet loses, BetMGM will issue a bonus bet equal to the amount of the stake, up to $1,500. If the bet wins, no bonus bets are issued but users will get to keep winnings from their bet.

For example, a user can sign up for BetMGM and place a $1,100 bet on the Jets to cover the four-point spread as an underdog. If the 49ers win the game by a touchdown, the user will receive a bonus bet of $1,100 credited to his or her account.

The first bet insurance promotion is popular across the industry because it helps ease the pressure of placing your first wager. While the offer type is popular, no other sportsbook offers a bonus bet up to $1,500.

BetMGM new user promo terms and conditions

In order to qualify for the new user promotion, users must not have previously created an account with BetMGM Sportsbook in any state. In addition, users must be at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where BetMGM operates. The offer is not available to users in New York, Mississippi or Nevada. To claim the offer, users must use promo code CBSSPORTS. A minimum first deposit of $10 is required. Bonus bets issued cannot be withdrawn until wagered at least once. The stake is not included in any potential payouts. Bonus bets expire within seven days.

BetMGM betting markets

Betting on the NFL is more popular than betting on any other sport, and a large reason for that is the amount of options bettors have.

Users can decide to stick to traditional markets such as spreads, moneylines and totals. These are the three most popular ways to bet on football and are simple to understand. However, bettors can also dive into other markets such as player props, touchdown bets, game props, team props, half and quarter betting, and a whole bunch of other niche markets. If you’re looking to combine multiple wagers into a potentially lucrative payout, you can create a parlay.

Whether you’re a novice bettor or an experienced bettor, you should find a market available at BetMGM that will satisfy what you’re looking for.

Gambling responsibly with BetMGM

BetMGM is committed to ensuring its users remain responsible when betting. For that reason, they partnered with and integrated GameSense into their online sportsbook in 2022. GameSense is an industry-leading responsible gaming program.

With GameSense, users will learn strategies and tips to gamble the right way, information about problem gambling and where to find help, should they need it. Some of the tools available to bettors include the ability to set deposit, wager and time limits on their accounts. In addition, users can enter temporary timeouts and self-exclude themselves.

Betting Jets-49ers at BetMGM

If you want to take advantage of the new user promo from BetMGM in Week 1, Monday night’s game between the Jets and 49ers is your last opportunity to do so. The new season marks a tremendous opportunity for users to add to their sportsbook collection while also claiming a new-user promotion that can include up to $1,500 back in bonus bets.