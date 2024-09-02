New customers can take advantage of BetMGM’s special welcome offer in time for NFL season

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The NFL is back, and you can choose to celebrate with BetMGM’s new user bonus, which grants up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

Here’s more on how bettors can redeem this welcome promo, along with other valuable information to get you started.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Explaining the BetMGM promo

This offer is exclusively available to new BetMGM customers. With a minimum deposit of $10, new users who place their first wager with an offer token can redeem their bet at equal value should they lose. Wagers greater than $50 will be matched with five bonus bets in equal denominations of 20% of the total amount. All other wagers will be credited with one bet of equal value.

Bettors must be at least 21 years old and located in a state where BetMGM operates.

All sports are eligible for this promotion, and there is no minimum odds requirement. All bonus bets will be credited to the user’s account within 24 hours after the bet loses. Bonus bets are non-transferable, non-withdrawable and cannot be combined with another promotion. Be sure to use them in short order, as they expire seven days after issuance.

Keep in mind, any winning bonus bet will not include the original stake. That means if you win a $50 bonus bet at +100 odds, you’ll only get $50 credited to your account.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

How to claim the BetMGM promo

Signing up for this offer is quick and easy. As long as you meet the minimum deposit and wager requirements, the BetMGM promo will be yours.

Register for a new account at BetMGM

When prompted, enter promo code ‘CBSSPORTS’

Make your first deposit of at least $10

Apply “First Bet Offer” token to qualifying bet

Place your first wager

If your wager loses, you will receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets upon settlement. Bonus bets are limited to a maximum of five per person. Be sure to use them within seven days or else they expire.

What can you bet on?

From MLB or college football to niche sports, BetMGM covers a wide range of betting options. There’s also, of course, the NFL, which features several compelling matchups in Week 1.

The Houston Texans, led by reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud, are favorites at BetMGM Sportsbook to defend their AFC South title following a surprise run to the divisional round. One of their biggest threats are the Indianapolis Colts, who look primed to bounce back with quarterback Anthony Richardson returning from shoulder surgery.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Texans -150 -2.5 (-110) O 48.5 (-115) Colts +125 +2.5 (-110) U 48.5 (-105)

Another game to watch is the Monday night matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets. The 49ers, coming off their fourth trip in five years to the NFC title game, are +600 to win the Super Bowl at BetMGM. Only the Kansas City Chiefs are bigger favorites (+500) at BetMGM Sportsbook. They’ll be tested out of the gate against the Jets, who welcome back four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers from a torn Achilles tendon.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Jets +165 +3.5 (-110) O 43.5 (-115) 49ers -200 -3.5 (-110) U 43.5 (-105)

BetMGM Sportsbook at a glance

Thanks to its lucrative welcome promos and generous daily bonuses, BetMGM has separated itself as one of the top sportsbooks for bettors. The current offer, in which new users can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, the highest in potential value among all sportsbook promotions.

BetMGM also continues to sweeten the pot for existing customers, including frequent odds boosts and referral bonuses.

It is relatively easy to create an account, and the user-friendly interface receives high marks. On top of that, the sportsbook is very accessible — as of September, it’s available in 24 U.S. states.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

In addition to the aforementioned bonuses, bettors can collect some great perks through BetMGM’s loyalty rewards program. For example, with each bet they place, users earn points toward hotel stays, vacations, dining and more.

Deposits can be made via a wide range of payment methods, including credit cards, Venmo, Apple Pay and more. BetMGM uses technology to ensure its transactions are safe and secure.