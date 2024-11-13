New users can bet on one of this week’s events and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets

BetMGM is offering new customers up to $1,500 back in bonus bets, which can be redeemed by wagering on one of the many sporting events happening this week.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Among the sports one could bet on are the NBA matchups on Wednesday, including the Orlando Magic hosting the Indiana Pacers and the Houston Rockets taking on the Los Angeles Clippers. The college football schedule includes top-ranked Oregon visiting Wisconsin, and No. 3 Texas traveling to Arkansas.

The NFL betting schedule is filled with key divisional games as well as the Bengals vying to get back into the AFC playoff race against the Chargers.

Then there’s the highly-anticipated bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul on Friday in Arlington, TX. The 58-year-old former heavyweight champ returns to the ring for the second time since his 2005 retirement, facing a 27-year-old who boasting a 10-1 record with seven knockouts.

Below is a guide on how to redeem this BetMGM offer as well as what’s available to bet on this week.

Explaining the BetMGM welcome promo

Those new to BetMGM can get as much as $1,500 back on their first bet by using the code ‘CBSSPORTS,’ as long as they make a $5 bet following a $10 cash deposit.

Wagers of more than $50 will be matched with five bonus bets in payments that are 20% of the total amount. All other wagers will be credited with one bet of equal value.

Bonus bets are subject to a one-time playthrough requirement and must be redeemed within seven days. The initial stake is not included in any winnings.

There are no minimum odds attached to this welcome promo. Bettors can choose to bet on anything on the board, knowing they will get a matching bet in return should they lose.

How to claim the BetMGM promo

Want to claim this offer? Just follow these steps:

Click “Claim Bonus” in one of the banners on this page Create a new BetMGM account Enter a valid email address, create a password, and confirm location Enter the promo code ‘CBSSPORTS’ Deposit $10 Apply “First Bet Offer” token to a qualifying bet up to $1,500. All sports are eligible, and there is no minimum odds requirement. A matching bonus will be issued only in the event of a loss.

What can be bet on

The fight between Mike Tyson (+190) and Jake Paul (-250) on Friday is part of an action-packed week in sports. Here are some other events worth following this week:

NBA

Pacers (-1.5) at Magic (Wed, 7 p.m. ET): The Magic will play on back-to-back days while the Pacers possess a balanced offensive attack that has four players averaging at least 16.7 points per game. Magic star Paolo Banchero is still out with a torn oblique.

Clippers at Rockets (-4.5) (Wed, 8 p.m. ET): These are two of the best defenses in terms of points allowed. The Rockets yield 106.5 while the Clippers give up 108.8. Houston This will be the first of two meetings this week, as they play again on Friday.

College football

Texas (-13.5) at Arkansas (Sat, Noon ET): With two weeks to shake off a 63-31 loss to Ole Miss, the Razorbacks host a Longhorns squad that has bounced back from their lone loss to Georgia on October 19.

Oregon (-14) at Wisconsin (Sat, 7:30 p.m. ET): The top-ranked Ducks have put up more than 31 points in nine straight games and have held opponents to fewer than 20 in four straight. The Badgers got a bye week before this difficult test in Camp Randall.

NFL

Green Bay (-6.5) at Chicago (Sun, 1 p.m. ET): Longtime NFC North rivals meet in what is a critical game for both. The Bears season is teetering on disaster as they have shaken things up in the coaching staff. Jordan Love and the Packers are trying to keep pace with the Lions and Vikings in the division.

Cincinnati at Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5) (Sun, 8:30 p.m. ET): The 4-6 Bengals’ efforts to get back into the playoff hunt is at a critical point as they can ill-afford another loss. Los Angeles has won four of five, holding teams to 17 points or fewer in each of those victories.

UFC

Jon Jones (-700) vs. Stipe Miocic (+475) (Sat, 10 p.m. ET): The main event of UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden features the 248-pound Jones, a heavy favorite with just one loss, taking on the 240-pound Miocic, with a record of 20-4-0.

BetMGM at a glance

Beyond the welcome promotions, BetMGM provides its customers with plenty of daily offers. Some of the more popular ones include odds boosts. Another popular feature is bet insurance, with which customers can place a bet and get back bonus bets if the wager loses.

BetMGM supplies its bettors with a host of betting markets and bet types. Niche markets include cricket, darts, handball, snooker, table tennis, volleyball and more. There’s also a top-tier rewards program, where users can earn value back for every bet placed toward hotel stays, vacations, and sports betting bonuses.

Users will be able to stream events live, place bets while games are in progress, cash out wagers early, and navigate a top-notch mobile app.

BetMGM has many options for deposits and withdrawals. Transactions process quickly and securely.