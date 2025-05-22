The Oklahoma City Thunder had a dominant second half to pull away in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, so should you back them or the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 2 using the BetMGM promo code? You can earn up to $1,500 in bonus bets at the sportsbook by betting on Timberwolves-Thunder, NBA player props or any other sporting event you'd like with your first BetMGM wager using the promo code "CBSSPORTS."

How to claim BetMGM promo code

If you're a new BetMGM user and want to earn up to $1,500 in bonus bets, here are the steps to do so.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which directs you to BetMGM Create a BetMGM Sportsbook account by filling in the necessary information Enter the promo code CBSSPORTS when registering Deposit a minimum of $10 into your account Place a first wager at any odds

In order to receive the bonus bets at BetMGM, your first bet must lose. If you win your first bet at BetMGM, you get to keep the winnings, but you don't get any additional bonus bets. BetMGM will match the amount of your first bet if it loses, so for $1,500 in bonus bets, you'd have to wager $1,500 on your first bet and have it lose.

If the first wager is under $50 and loses, the bonus bet will be one token that was equal to the amount of the first wager. If it's for $50 or more and loses, users will get five bonus bet tokens that are each 20% of the original wager. For example, you'd get five $300 bonus bet tokens if your first bet was $1,500 and it lost.

All bonus bet tokens will expire seven days after they've been issued. If you wager with bonus bet tokens, you only collect the winnings back on your payout and not the original stake (funded by the bonus bet token).

Sportsbook offers

Let's check out how all the top sportsbook offers compare with one another.

Brand Promo CBS promo code BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS FanDuel

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

Like BetMGM, Fanatics is offering bonus bets if your first bet loses—except it's your first bet each day during your first 10 days with the sportsbook. Bettors can earn up to $100 in bonus bets each day for up to a grand total of $1,000 in bonus bets.

Three sportsbooks are offering "bet and get" promos: DraftKings, FanDuel and bet365. You can earn more in bonus bets off a $5 initial wager at DraftKings ($300) and FanDuel ($200); however, you have to win your first bet in order to get the reward. Meanwhile, bet365 is giving out $150 in bonus bets, but you'll get them regardless if your first bet wins or loses. Caesars is giving new users the chance to potentially double their winnings by giving out 10 100% profit boost tokens.

Western Conference Finals Game 2 preview

The Thunder were already NBA title and series favorites over the Timberwolves ahead of Game 1's 26-point romp. Oklahoma City's odds have only gotten shorter since in both markets, as the Thunder are -220 favorites to win the team's first-ever championship and -650 to advance to the NBA Finals. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are +475 to win four games in the Western Conference Finals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the star in Game 1, posting a game-high 31 points and nine assists. He has now scored at least 30 points in four straight playoff games and did so in three of four regular-season games against the Timberwolves. He has the highest points prop for Thursday's Game 2 at BetMGM with 31.5, followed by Minnesota's Anthony Edwards at 25.5. Gilgeous-Alexander also has the highest assists prop for this contest at 6.5, while Rudy Gobert and Chet Holmgren are tied for the highest rebounding prop at 8.5 each.

The Thunder are currently 7.5-point home favorites at BetMGM for Game 2 and are -300 on the money line. Additionally, the Timberwolves are +240 to even the series at a game apiece, and the total resides at 214.5. To learn more about betting on the NBA, make sure to check out our NBA betting guide.

Responsible Gaming

From bettors who are beginners to ones that are more experienced, everyone needs to take responsible gaming extremely seriously. BetMGM is here to help with tools for all bettors, including deposit limits, betting activity alerts and self-exclusion. BetMGM also has contact information available for national resources.