The 2024-25 NBA regular season gets underway Tuesday night – and BetMGM is offering its first-time customers insurance on their first bet.

Two games kick off the NBA season. First, the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks face off in an Eastern Conference matchup. Then, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers meet in the nightcap.

Here are details of the current BetMGM promo, along with how you can claim it.

Explaining the BetMGM promo

New patrons can use promo code “CBSSPORTS” at registration to get up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if their first wager loses.

This welcome offer from BetMGM works as “First Bet Insurance.” Meaning, the initial real-money wager must settle as a loss in order to receive bonus bets in return.

21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Terms and conditions

Now for the nitty gritty of this welcome offer. For starters, only brand-new BetMGM customers are eligible to claim this promotion.

Those new to the brand can begin the registration process using the “CBSSPORTS” promo code. Once the account is created, users can go ahead and fund it with at least $10, using their preferred method.

Next, it will be time to place a qualifying wager, which must have -10000 minimum betting odds. Sit back and wait for this wager to settle. If it loses, the bettor will get back their entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. If it wins, the bettor will receive the normal payout only.

Importantly, the amount of one’s initial wager dictates how the bonus bets will be returned. See below:

First bet is $49.99 or less: Receive a single bonus bet back equaling the total amount of qualifying losing bet.

First bet is $50.00 or more: Receive five bonus bets back in equal denominations of 20% of qualifying losing bet’s total amount, up to $1,500.

Lastly, all bonus bets received from BetMGM expire seven days after receipt, and potential winnings will not include the bonus bet stake itself.

How to claim the new-user BetMGM promo

Those who never have registered for a BetMGM account in the past can follow these five simple steps to claim the latest offer:

Use our “CLAIM BONUS” button to get started Click “Sign Up” and register for a new account Deposit $10 or more Place an initial real-money wager Wait for the qualifying bet to settle

NBA opening night betting at BetMGM

The NBA is back in action this week, tipping off Tuesday night with the defending champion Boston Celtics hosting the New York Knicks.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL NY Knicks +180 +5.5 (-110) O 221.5 (-120) BOS Celtics -225 -5.5 (-110) U 221.5 (-110)

Last season, Boston bested the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals to win its 18th championship. This campaign, the Celtics are the odds-on favorites to repeat as champs, with BetMGM having them at +325 in its futures odds.

The Knicks pulled off a surprising offseason trade, acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. Now, Towns and Jalen Brunson will attempt to get the Knicks to the conference finals for the first time since 2000.

A Western Conference matchup will conclude this season’s opening night as the Los Angeles Lakers welcome the Timberwolves to town.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL MIN Timberwolves -120 -1.5 (-110) O 218.5 (-110) LA Lakers +100 +1.5 (-110) U 218.5 (-110)

Heading into the season, it is the Timberwolves who have the shorter odds (+1200) to win it all, while the Lakers sit at +4000. Minnesota will have to figure out how to make Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and the newly acquired Randle mesh on the court.

The Lakers didn’t do a whole lot this offseason to improve their team, with the biggest move being the hiring of JJ Redick as head coach. The workload once again will fall on the shoulders of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

BetMGM at a glance

BetMGM has long been considered to be one of the best online sportsbooks in America. There are several reasons for it earning that reputation. Let’s take a look at how it fares in some key categories: