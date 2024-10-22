Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
BetMGM promo first bet offer: Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if first wager loses
New customers at BetMGM can claim this first bet offer in time for NBA opening night
The 2024-25 NBA regular season gets underway Tuesday night – and BetMGM is offering its first-time customers insurance on their first bet.
Two games kick off the NBA season. First, the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks face off in an Eastern Conference matchup. Then, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers meet in the nightcap.
Here are details of the current BetMGM promo, along with how you can claim it.
Explaining the BetMGM promo
New patrons can use promo code “CBSSPORTS” at registration to get up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if their first wager loses.
This welcome offer from BetMGM works as “First Bet Insurance.” Meaning, the initial real-money wager must settle as a loss in order to receive bonus bets in return.
Terms and conditions
Now for the nitty gritty of this welcome offer. For starters, only brand-new BetMGM customers are eligible to claim this promotion.
Those new to the brand can begin the registration process using the “CBSSPORTS” promo code. Once the account is created, users can go ahead and fund it with at least $10, using their preferred method.
Next, it will be time to place a qualifying wager, which must have -10000 minimum betting odds. Sit back and wait for this wager to settle. If it loses, the bettor will get back their entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. If it wins, the bettor will receive the normal payout only.
Importantly, the amount of one’s initial wager dictates how the bonus bets will be returned. See below:
- First bet is $49.99 or less: Receive a single bonus bet back equaling the total amount of qualifying losing bet.
- First bet is $50.00 or more: Receive five bonus bets back in equal denominations of 20% of qualifying losing bet’s total amount, up to $1,500.
Lastly, all bonus bets received from BetMGM expire seven days after receipt, and potential winnings will not include the bonus bet stake itself.
How to claim the new-user BetMGM promo
Those who never have registered for a BetMGM account in the past can follow these five simple steps to claim the latest offer:
- Use our “CLAIM BONUS” button to get started
- Click “Sign Up” and register for a new account
- Deposit $10 or more
- Place an initial real-money wager
- Wait for the qualifying bet to settle
NBA opening night betting at BetMGM
The NBA is back in action this week, tipping off Tuesday night with the defending champion Boston Celtics hosting the New York Knicks.
|TEAM
|MONEYLINE
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|NY Knicks
|+180
|+5.5 (-110)
|O 221.5 (-120)
|BOS Celtics
|-225
|-5.5 (-110)
|U 221.5 (-110)
Last season, Boston bested the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals to win its 18th championship. This campaign, the Celtics are the odds-on favorites to repeat as champs, with BetMGM having them at +325 in its futures odds.
The Knicks pulled off a surprising offseason trade, acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. Now, Towns and Jalen Brunson will attempt to get the Knicks to the conference finals for the first time since 2000.
A Western Conference matchup will conclude this season’s opening night as the Los Angeles Lakers welcome the Timberwolves to town.
|TEAM
|MONEYLINE
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|MIN Timberwolves
|-120
|-1.5 (-110)
|O 218.5 (-110)
|LA Lakers
|+100
|+1.5 (-110)
|U 218.5 (-110)
Heading into the season, it is the Timberwolves who have the shorter odds (+1200) to win it all, while the Lakers sit at +4000. Minnesota will have to figure out how to make Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and the newly acquired Randle mesh on the court.
The Lakers didn’t do a whole lot this offseason to improve their team, with the biggest move being the hiring of JJ Redick as head coach. The workload once again will fall on the shoulders of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
BetMGM at a glance
BetMGM has long been considered to be one of the best online sportsbooks in America. There are several reasons for it earning that reputation. Let’s take a look at how it fares in some key categories:
- Other promotions: Existing customers can navigate to the “Promotions” tab to locate additional promos outside of the aforementioned welcome offer. Common offers at BetMGM include bonus bet tokens, odds boosts, no-sweat bets and more.
- Banking options: BetMGM supplies several deposit and withdrawal options for its users. Transactions can be made via debit/credit cards, online banking, Venmo, PayPal, VIP Preferred, Apple Pay, PayNearMe, wire transfer and others.
- Betting markets: There are over 20 different betting markets available at BetMGM throughout the year, including niche options like volleyball, darts, table tennis and many others.
- User experience: Overall, bettors can expect a top-tier user experience at BetMGM. In fact, users rate it as one of the best mobile betting apps, at 4.8 and 4.4 out of five stars from the Apple and Google Play Stores, respectively.