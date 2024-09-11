BetMGM promo code for NFL Week 2: CBSSPORTS for $1,500 in bonus bets

New users who register for a BetMGM account can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets if they lose their first bet.

After waiting an entire offseason, we got our first taste of NFL action last weekend as the league kicked off its 2024 season.

Week 1 saw Baker Mayfield perform at an MVP level and the Cincinnati Bengals lose to the New England Patriots on their home field. A lot will certainly change over the course of the next few months, but the drama is in seeing exactly how things unfold. Did Week 1 change your opinion of teams? Or are you looking to take advantage of potential overreactions?

NFL Week 2 key matchups

Here is a look at three Week 2 matchups to keep an eye on, including their BetMGM odds:

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET)

Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110) Moneyline +115 -140 Total Over 49.0 (-110) Under 49.0 (-110)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions (Sun. 1 p.m. ET)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Detroit Lions Spread +7.0 (-110) -7.0 (-110) Moneyline +260 -350 Total Over 51.5 (-115) Under 51.5 (-105)

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs (Sun. 4:25 p.m. ET)

Cincinnati Bengals Kansas City Chiefs Spread +6.0 (-110) -6.0 (-110) Moneyline +200 -250 Total Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Explaining the BetMGM Sportsbook promo

BetMGM is offering new users who sign up for their sportsbook the opportunity to earn up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. This “first bet insurance” offer is one of the more popular promotion types in the industry, but no sportsbook nationwide offers as high of a cap as the one offered by BetMGM.

Simply sign up with promo code CBSSPORTS and deposit a minimum of $10. Place your first bet on any market and if you lose, you’ll earn a bonus bet equal to your stake up to $1,500. If your first bet wins, no bonus bet is issued.

For example, you can bet the Bills to cover as 2.5-point underdogs on Thursday night. If you bet $1,100 on the Bills to cover, but the Dolphins win by a field goal or more, BetMGM will issue you a bonus bet of $1,100. You can then use those bonus bets to wager on any sports over the next week, including the rest of the NFL Week 2 slate, college football or MLB.

BetMGM new user promo terms and conditions

To be eligible for the BetMGM new user promotion, users must not have had an account with BetMGM in any state previously. Additionally, they must be at least 21 years old and located in a state where BetMGM operates. This offer is not available to residents of New York, Mississippi or Nevada.

To redeem the promotion, users should use the promo code CBSSPORTS and must make a minimum initial deposit of $10. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn until they have been wagered at least once, and the stake is excluded from any potential winnings. Bonus bets must be used within seven days.

BetMGM betting markets

No matter how you want to bet on the NFL, BetMGM has plenty of options for you.

Traditional bettors are more likely to focus on the conventional markets such as spread, moneyline, and totals. These are the most popular ways to bet the NFL and they’re the markets that are talked about most often.

However, BetMGM’s offerings don’t stop there. Users can dive into a wide range of player props, including touchdowns, passing, receiving, rushing, kicking and defensive stats. In addition, there are markets available for team and game props.

If you want to get even more specific, users can bet on specific drives, quarters and halves of games. Users can also combine multiple wagers into one wager with a same-game parlay. While those are harder to hit, the potential payout makes them appealing for some bettors.

