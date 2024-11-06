New users can get bonus bets if their first NBA wager loses

The NBA has a monster Wednesday slate of games with 24 teams in action. There are plenty of betting options for each of the 12 contests at BetMGM. New BetMGM users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses.

Interested in claiming this new offer? Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to grab this BetMGM promo.

Explaining the BetMGM promo

This BetMGM welcome promotion is a first bet insurance offer. The promo allows new users to place their first bet and receive a profit or bonus, depending on the result of that initial wager.

If one wins their first bet at BetMGM, their winnings will simply be added to their account like any other winning bet.

Conversely, if the first bet loses, BetMGM will give bonus bets equal to that initial bet. These bonus bets can be used to place additional wagers for up to seven days after they are received.

To claim this welcome offer users can enter the promo code CBSSPORTS and make a deposit of $10 minimum, then place a first bet.

If the first bet loses and the initial bet is less than $50, the bettor will receive a single bonus bet back. For example, if one places a $35 money line wager on an NBA team and that team loses, they will receive one $35 bet back.

If the initial bet is over $50 and it loses, the bettor will receive five bonus bets back. The amount of each of the five bets will be one-fifth the amount initially wagered. For example, if one wagered $75 as their first bet and it lost, they would receive five bonus bets back. Each of those bonus bets would be for $15.

How to claim the BetMGM promo

Here is how to claim this offer from BetMGM, one of the best sports betting sites in the industry:

Click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page. Sign up for BetMGM and use the promo code CBSSPORTS when prompted. Enter information such as name, date of birth and the last four digits of social security number. This information is needed to make sure the user is of age to legally wager. Make a deposit of at least $10. Place a first wager.

What can one bet on at BetMGM?

BetMGM has a plethora of sports to bet on, including Wednesday’s huge NBA slate. A marquee matchup in the early portion of the evening features the Golden State Warriors taking on the defending champion Celtics in Boston. Celtics star Jayson Tatum will be motivated to show Warriors coach Steve Kerr that he made a major blunder by benching him throughout most of the Summer Olympics. Tatum and the Celtics opened as a 7.5-point spread favorite, though that number has gone down to 6.5.

Team Spread Money line Total Warriors +6.5 (-105) +220 229.5 (-115) Celtics -6.5 (-115) -275 229.5 (-105)

Another NBA showdown for Wednesday features the undefeated Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the Nuggets in Denver. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has the Thunder at 7-0 while the Nuggets have relatively struggled out of the gate with a 4-3 record. At BetMGM the Thunder are 7.5-point road favorites, and the total is 223.5.

Team Spread Money line Total Thunder -7.5 (-105) -275 223.5 (-110) Nuggets +7.5 (-115) +225 223.5 (-110)

BetMGM at a glance

BetMGM continues to be one of the top brands in the sports betting space. It has all of the major sports leagues available to bet on, including NBA betting spreads, money lines, totals, props and more. It also has niche sports like cricket and even darts. Popular features at BetMGM include their Lions Boost offers as well as their Parlay Boost Tokens.

BetMGM makes the sign-up process easy. New users at BetMGM can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses.