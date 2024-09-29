BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS for NFL Week 4: Up to $1,500 in bonus bets

Get all necessary information about the BetMGM sign-up promotion ahead of Week 4 of the NFL season

Week 4 of the NFL season is here, as the Cowboys hung on to beat the Giants on Thursday night. Bettors would have done well to shop for the best line since the final score was right around the spread set at most sportsbooks.

New users who sign up for BetMGM can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet fails to win when they use promo code CBSSPORTS.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500.

Here are a pair of Sunday’s most intriguing matchups which you can bet at BetMGM:

New Orleans Saints (2-1) at Atlanta Falcons (1-2)

New Orleans Saints Atlanta Falcons Spread +2.5 (+100) -2.5 (-120) Moneyline +120 -145 Total Over 41.5 (-110) Under 41.5 (-110)

Buffalo Bills (3-0) at Baltimore Ravens (1-2)

Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens Spread +2.5 (-105) -2.5 (-115) Moneyline +120 -145 Total Over 46.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110)

Explaining the BetMGM promo

BetMGM is welcoming all new users who register for their sportsbook with the promo code CBSSPORTS, giving them the opportunity to earn up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their initial wager doesn’t win.

While “first bet insurance” is a standard offer in the industry, BetMGM stands out by providing the highest maximum ceiling. To take advantage, simply sign up with BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS, deposit at least $10, and place your first bet, which can be up to $1,500.

If your first bet is successful, the promotion ends, and you keep your winnings. However, if it doesn’t win, BetMGM will award you bonus bets matching your stake, allowing you to use those bonus bets to place wagers within the next seven days.

BetMGM promo code terms and conditions

To qualify for BetMGM’s new user promotion, individuals must not have previously held an account with BetMGM in any state. They also need to be at least 21 years old and located in a state where BetMGM operates. This offer is not available to residents of New York, Mississippi, or Nevada. To take advantage of the promotion, users must enter the promo code CBSSPORTS and make a minimum initial deposit of $10. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn until they have been wagered at least once, and the stake does not count toward any potential winnings. Bonus bets must be used within seven days.

BetMGM betting markets

No matter how you prefer to bet on the NFL, BetMGM has a variety of options available for you. Traditional bettors often stick to what they know, which includes standard markets like the spread, moneyline, and totals. These are the most popular ways to wager on the NFL and are frequently discussed in the media.

But BetMGM offers much more than just those options, including a wide range of prop bets. Users can explore a diverse array of player props, including statistics for touchdowns, passing, receiving, rushing, kicking and defense. There are also markets for team and game props.

For those seeking even more niche markets, users can place bets on specific drives, quarters, and halves of games. Additionally, you can create same-game parlays by combining multiple wagers into one. While these are almost always harder to win, their potential payouts are enticing for many bettors.

Gambling responsibly with BetMGM

BetMGM is committed to promoting responsible betting and has incorporated GameSense into their online sportsbook to prove this dedication. GameSense is a leading program focused on responsible gaming.

Through GameSense, users can access strategies and tips for safe gambling, learn about problem gambling, and find helpful resources if needed. The tools available include options to set limits on deposits, wagers, and time spent, as well as the ability to initiate temporary breaks or permanently self-exclude from betting.

Betting on sports should be enjoyable. If you ever feel like you’re losing control over your betting habits, these resources can help you stay in control.

Betting NFL Week 4 at BetMGM

BetMGM has been a top name in the sports betting industry for decades, thanks to its success in Las Vegas. With the advancement of legalized sports betting nationwide, BetMGM has now become one of the top online sportsbooks as well. It continues to implement new features and data that improves its product.

