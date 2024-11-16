New BetMGM users can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets for this weekend’s top events

BetMGM has a welcome offer available for new customers in advance of a busy weekend of sports. On Saturday, there’s a packed slate of college football to look forward to, as well as a highly anticipated UFC 309 card at Madison Square Garden.

New users who sign up with the promo code CBSSPORTS can unlock up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. Below is a complete guide on how to claim the offer in time for an exciting weekend of action.

21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Explaining the BetMGM promo

New customers at BetMGM can get up to $1,500 back on their first bet. To claim this offer, customers can use promo code CBSSPORTS when signing up, deposit at least $10 and place a first bet of $5 or more.

If the bet wins, that customer will receive their profits as soon as the wager is settled, usually right after the event ends. If the bet loses, the user will receive the amount of their initial bet, up to $1,500, in bonus bet credits.

Please note that bonus bet credits have no cash value, can’t be withdrawn, and are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement. They’ll expire 7 days after being issued. For bets larger than $50, the user receive five single-use bonus bets worth 20% of the original stake. Bets of $49 or smaller will earn one bonus bet equal to the amount of the first wager.

How to claim the BetMGM promo

By following the below steps, users can promptly claim the latest BetMGM promo offer.

Click one of the “CLAIM BONUS” buttons on this page.

Follow the instructions to register for a new account.

BetMGM will verify your identity, which may require a government-issued photo ID.

Use the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim the offer.

Once the account is created, make an initial deposit of at least $10.

Apply the first bet offer to a wager of $5 or more.

All sports are eligible for the welcome offer, and there is no minimum odds requirement for one’s first wager. Bonus bet credits only apply if the initial wager is a loser.

What one can bet on at BetMGM

A busy Saturday of action is on tap. BetMGM, one of the top sportsbooks in the industry, is ready with odds and markets available for all of the day’s top events.

College football Week 12

The college football regular season is winding down, and the race for a spot in the College Football Playoff continues to heat up. On this week’s docket, highlights include Big Ten powerhouse Penn State looking to further state its case, and a meeting of ranked SEC teams that are aiming to stay in the mix.

Time, Watch Matchup Spread Total Money Line 3:30 p.m. ET (4) Penn State -28.5 (-115) Over 50.5 (-115) -10000 CBS Purdue +28.5 (-105) Under 50.5 (-105) +2000 7:30 p.m. ET (7) Tennessee +10 (-105) Over 48.5 (-105) +300 ABC (12) Georgia -10 (-115) Under 48.5 (-115) -375

Penn State (8-1) at Purdue (1-8): The Nittany Lions rebounded from a tough loss to Ohio State with a 35-6 win over Washington. Penn State is 5-1 in Big Ten play, while the Boilermakers are 0-6 and losers of seven straight overall.

Tennessee (8-1) at Georgia (7-2): The Volunteers are 5-1 against SEC foes on the season and have won four straight since an upset loss to Arkansas. The Bulldogs are 5-2 in conference action and are looking to rebound from a 28-10 loss to Ole Miss.

UFC 309

It’s fight night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The headline attraction is a heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones (27-1-0) and Stipe Miocic (20-4-0).

Matchup Money Line Jon Jones -650 Stipe Miocic +450

Jones is a heavy favorite as he looks to build on his legacy in the main event of UFC 309. Miocic is a two-time former champion who is making his return to the octagon. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET.

BetMGM at a glance

BetMGM is a giant in the world of online sports betting, and among the market leaders in all of the states in which it operates. The sportsbook features a huge menu of sports and odds for bettors to choose from, ranging from popular options like college football and UFC down to niche options such as cricket and darts.

In addition to the welcome offer, BetMGM also offers a range of odds boosts and promos for existing users, all of which are easily accessible on the user-friendly mobile betting app. Our complete BetMGM review has all of the details on what to expect, including a full look at the user experience.