Week 11 in the NFL wraps up with an in-state matchup at AT&T Stadium featuring two teams looking to return to their winning ways. The Houston Texans have suffered back-to-back losses and dropped three of four with the most recent defeat coming in heartbreaking fashion. Houston relinquished a 16-point lead as the Lions capped their rally with a game-winning field goal as time expired. Meanwhile the Dallas Cowboys haven’t won since Oct. 6 and don’t have a win at home all season. Without Dak Prescott, who is done for the year, Dallas is facing a doomsday scenario.

The latest promotion allows those who join BetMGM to receive as much as $1,500 in bonus bets if the first bet loses.

What to bet on

The Texans (6-4) have an intrastate battle with the Cowboys (3-6) on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET), looking to extend their AFC South lead. Houston is a 7-point road favorite and -350 on the money line while Dallas is +280. The over/under on this game is 41 total points.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has been sacked at least four times in three of the past four contests and his 72.8 passer rating since Week 7 is the worst of any quarterback with more than 100 pass attempts. The return of receiver Nico Collins, who hasn’t suited up since Week 5, could prove to be a major boost in the passing game.

Cooper Rush took Prescott’s place last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas managed six points on 10 drives, eight of which lasted four plays or fewer. Rush lost two fumbles and totaled just 45 passing yards. The Cowboys are next-to-last in points allowed per game (28.8) and last in red zone defense.

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Texans -350 -7 (-115) Over 41 (-110) Cowboys +280 +7 (-105) Under 41 (-110)

The favorite for an anytime touchdown on Houston is running back Joe Mixon, who has scored in each of his past five games, at -175. Nico Collins is +150 and Tank Dell is +188. Rico Dowdle has the shortest odds of anyone on the Cowboys, at +125. CeeDee Lamb is +200 to score, and Ezekiel Elliott is +350. Other player props include the over/under for Stroud’s passing touchdowns at 1.5, Mixon’s rushing yard total at 84.5, and Lamb’s receiving yard total at 60.5.

BetMGM at a glance

BetMGM presents a selection of odds, markets and bet types. There’s a rewards program, MGM Rewards, in which users can earn value back for every bet placed toward hotel stays, vacations and sports betting bonuses.

Among America’s premier sportsbooks, BetMGM has plenty of offers. Some of the more popular ones include odds boosts, which can help lead to an increased payout. Another popular feature is bet insurance, in which customers can place a bet and get back bonus bets if it loses.

Users are able to stream events live, place bets while games are in progress, cash out wagers early and navigate a mobile app. BetMGM has several options for deposits and withdrawals.