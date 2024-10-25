BetMGM promo for NFL Week 8: Up to $1,500 in bonus bets

With Week 8 of the NFL season here, find out all you need to know about the BetMGM sign-up offer for new users.

Week 8 of the NFL season has arrived, and it’s another week with no teams on bye, meaning we get a fully loaded schedule on Sunday. In total, there are 14 games on the schedule. Eight of those games take place in the early 1 p.m. slot, and then five more kick off in the late afternoon at 4:05 or 4:25. The night concludes with a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

New users who register for BetMGM Sportsbook can receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first wager doesn’t win. Just sign up using the promo code CBSSPORTS to take advantage of this offer.

Bet Type Atlanta Falcons Tampa Bay Buccaneers Spread -2.5 (-115) +2.5 (-105) Money line -145 +120 Total Over 46.0 (-110) Under 46.0 (-110)

Bet Type Chicago Bears Washington Commanders Spread -1.5 (-110) +1.5 (-110) Money line -130 +110 Total Over 43.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110)

Explaining the BetMGM promo

BetMGM has a great welcome offer for new users who sign up with the promo code CBSSPORTS. The promo code lets you earn up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager doesn’t win.

While “first bet insurance” is a popular promotion across the industry, BetMGM stands out by offering the highest potential bonus. To take part, register using the promo code CBSSPORTS, make a deposit of at least $10, and place your first bet, which can be up to $1,500.

If your initial bet wins, the promotion ends, and you keep your winnings. However, if your bet loses, BetMGM will give you a bonus bet equal to your stake, which you can use for additional wagers within the next seven days.

BetMGM new user promo code terms and conditions

To qualify for BetMGM’s new user promotion, individuals must not have previously held an account with BetMGM Sportsbook in any state. They must also be at least 21 years old and live in a state where BetMGM operates. This offer is unavailable to residents of New York, Mississippi, or Nevada. To redeem the promotion, users need to enter the promo code CBSSPORTS and make a minimum initial deposit of $10. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn until they have been wagered at least once, and the stake will not count toward any potential winnings. These bonus bets must be used within seven days.

BetMGM betting markets

No matter your betting style, BetMGM provides a broad range of options for NFL wagering. Traditional bettors often prefer familiar markets like the spread, money line, and totals, which are the most popular and most widely discussed in the media.

However, BetMGM offers much more than these standard options. Users can explore various player props, including bets on touchdowns, passing, receiving, rushing, kicking, and defense, as well as team and game props.

For those looking for more specialized markets, BetMGM allows wagers on specific drives, quarters, and halves of games. You can also create same-game parlays by combining multiple bets into one. While these parlays can be more challenging to win, they offer the potential for enticing payouts that many bettors find appealing.

Gambling responsibly with BetMGM

BetMGM is committed to promoting responsible betting and has incorporated GameSense into its online sportsbook to support this mission. GameSense is a renowned program dedicated to responsible gaming.

With GameSense, users can access strategies and tips for safe gambling, learn about problem gambling, and find valuable resources when needed. Available tools include options to set limits on deposits, wagers, and time spent, as well as the ability to take temporary breaks or permanently self-exclude from betting.

Sports betting should be an enjoyable experience. If you ever feel like your betting habits are becoming unmanageable, these resources can help you regain control.

Betting NFL Week 6 at BetMGM

Week 7 featured a slew of injuries to players such as Deshaun Watson, Brandon Aiyuk, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, DK Metcalf and Jayden Daniels that could drastically impact their teams moving forward into Week 8 and beyond. The meat of the NFL schedule is upon us and now is when we see the movement that separates the true contenders from those who are just pretending.

MGM has established itself as a prominent name in the gaming industry for many years, particularly with its presence on the Las Vegas Strip. With the recent growth of online sports betting, BetMGM has kept up the pace, and is recognized as one of the leading sportsbooks across the country.

