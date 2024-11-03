BetMGM promo for NFL Week 9: Up to $1,500 back if first bet loses

Any bet on Sunday’s games will unlock BetMGM’s exclusive welcome promo for new users when using promo code CBSSPORTS

BetMGM’s latest welcome promo offers the highest potential bonus payout in the sports betting industry.

Bettors can unlock this promo with a bet on any NFL Week 9 game. Sunday’s schedule features several rivalry games, including the New York Giants hosting the Washington Commanders.

Below, see all the steps required to get started with BetMGM.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Explaining the BetMGM promo

New BetMGM users who deposit $10 and use promo code CBSSPORTS can unlock first-bet insurance up to $1,500.

There is no minimum odds requirement. Wagers greater than $50 will be matched with five bonus bets in equal denominations of 20% of the total amount. All other wagers will be credited with one bet of equal value.

If the qualifying bet wins, one will simply keep the cash profit.

Bonus bets are subject to a one-time playthrough requirement and must be used within seven days. Similar to other bonuses, the initial stake is not included in any winnings.

To be eligible for this promo, bettors must be at least 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming or Washington, D.C.

How to claim the BetMGM promo

Any NFL bet will activate this offer. Here is how bettors can get the ball rolling at BetMGM, one of the industry’s top sportsbooks:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Create a new BetMGM Sportsbook account. Users may download the sportsbook app on iOS or Android or visit betmgm.com.

Enter a valid email address and create a password for the sportsbook account. Confirm location.

Insert promo code CBSSPORTS

Deposit $10

Apply “First Bet Offer” token to a qualifying bet up to $1,500. All sports are eligible, and there is no minimum odds requirement.

Again, BetMGM will issue a matching bonus bet only if the qualifying wager loses, up to $1,500.

What can one bet on?

On the heels of their stunning, last-second victory over the Chicago Bears, the Washington Commanders will look to push their winning streak to three when they visit the New York Giants on Sunday (1 p.m. ET).

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been a revelation for the first-place Commanders (6-2), ranking fifth in the NFL in passer rating (72.6). He is now a -400 favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, per BetMGM futures.

The Giants (2-6), losers of three straight, are headed in the opposite direction. They rank 26th in total offense (303.6 yards per game) and 31st in scoring (14.6 points per game), igniting speculation that they could soon move on from quarterback Daniel Jones.

BetMGM lists the Commanders — who beat the Giants 21-18 in Week 2 — as 4-point favorites and -350 on the money line.

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Commanders -210 -4 (-110) O 44.5 (-110) Giants +170 +4 (-110) U 44.5 (-110)

Later Sunday (4:05 p.m. ET), the Philadelphia Eagles will look to add to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ woes. The Eagles (5-2) have won three straight to stay hot on Washington’s trail atop the NFC East. Running back Saquon Barkley has had a big hand in that success, ranking second in the NFL in rushing (766 yards).

The Jaguars (2-6), meanwhile, sit just outside the basement in the AFC South. They rank 29th in both total defense (382.1 yards per game) and defensive scoring (28 points per game allowed). As such, they head into Week 9 as 7.5-point road underdogs and +280 to pull off the upset.

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Jaguars +280 +7.5 (-115) O 46 (-110) Eagles -350 -7.5 (-105) U 46 (-110)

BetMGM at a glance

BetMGM’s loyalty/rewards program, MGM Rewards. enables users to earn points toward hotel stays, dining, concert tickets, and other perks. Five different rewards tiers exist.

The sportsbook offers a plethora of betting options, from the NFL and NBA to niche sports like professional tennis and MMA. Additionally, bettors can access a variety of bonuses, including insurance on NFL first touchdown scorer bets and odds boosts for college football.

Using the promo code CBSSPORTS, new customers can earn up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. A $10 deposit is required.

There are a few different ways to deposit funds, each safe and secure. These include PayPal, Apple Pay, Venmo, bank transfer, and debit or credit card.