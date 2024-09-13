BetMGM promo for UFC 306: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets

Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets for UFC 306: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili with this BetMGM promo.

BetMGM Sportsbook is welcoming new customers with a lucrative offer ahead of UFC 306. Use our code to get up to $1,500 back as bonus bets with this BetMGM promo.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is about to put on a unique and unprecedented sporting event with UFC 306. For the first time, the UFC will host an event at the newly minted Sphere in Las Vegas.

Check out the latest UFC 306 betting odds from BetMGM Sportsbook:

UFC 306 main card Moneyline betting favorite Moneyline betting underdog Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili O’Malley (-135) Dvalishvili (+110) Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko Grasso (-125) Shevchenko (+105) Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes Lopes (-190) Ortega (+160) Daniel Zellhuber vs. Esteban Ribovics Zellhuber (-250) Ribovics (+200) Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Ode Osbourne Rodriguez (-135) Osbourne (+110)

Explaining the BetMGM Sportsbook promo

This welcome offer from BetMGM Sportsbook operates under the “First Bet Insurance” structure. That means that if your initial cash wager loses, you will be insured in the form of bonus bets.

Your first real-money wager is what will qualify for this promotion from BetMGM. If it loses, BetMGM will pay your stake back up to $1,500 in bonus bets. If it settles as a win, you will not receive any bonus bets, just your standard winnings.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

BetMGM new user promo terms and conditions

This BetMGM promo is exclusive to new customers who have never registered for an account in the past. After sign-up, you will need to fund your newly created account with $10 or more using your preferred method of payment.

Your first deposit will grant you a first bet insurance token, which will be valid for seven days after opt-in. Then, you can place your initial cash wager. This bet can be placed on any market with minimum betting odds of -10000 or greater.

The next part is important: The amount of your qualifying wager will dictate how your bonus bet token(s) are awarded.

If your qualifying bet loses and is greater than $50, you will receive five bonus bet tokens back in equal denominations of 20% of your qualifying bet’s total amount, up to $1,500.

If your qualifying bet loses and is less than $50, you will receive a single bonus bet token back in a single denomination equaling the amount of the qualifying bet.

If you receive one or more bonus bet tokens from this BetMGM Sportsbook promo, they will be available for seven days after receipt.

All bonus bet tokens awarded from BetMGM are non-withdrawable, but any associated winnings can be withdrawn immediately.

BetMGM betting markets

When it comes to UFC 306 betting, BetMGM supplies tons of options. You will, of course, find your standard money line and over/under bets for each UFC bout. In addition, you will encounter many other types of wagers.

If you think you know who will win the fight—and how—BetMGM has you covered. Take a look at the “Method of Victory” betting markets, where you can predict how a fighter will win. For example, bet on Sean O’Malley to win by KO/TKO or by DQ at UFC 306.

Another niche UFC betting market at BetMGM is the “Gone In 60 Seconds” prop. Here, you can find long odds on a specific fighter or either fighter to win the bout in less than a minute.

Betting UFC 306 at BetMGM

UFC 306 from The Sphere is set to be headlined by bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and top-contender Merab Dvalishvili.

O’Malley, who is 10-1 with one no contest in the UFC octagon, enters the bout as the slight favorite over Dvalishvili, who has won his past 11 bouts. The betting lines are very close for this fight, with some saying Dvalishvili could dominate the action. Still, we like O’Malley on the money line at -135.

In the co-main event, women’s flyweight queen Alexa Grasso and former long-time champion Valentina Shevchenko will square off for the third-straight time. Grasso won the first meeting via submission, while the second bout ended in a split draw. We like Shevchenko on the money line at +105.

Another bout we like at UFC 306 is the featherweight contest between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes. This bout was originally scheduled for UFC 303 in June but will take place on Saturday. Lopes is riding a four-fight win streak, but we like the more proven Ortega to win on the money line at +160 odds.

Gambling responsibly with BetMGM

BetMGM takes responsible gambling very seriously, and it. has a section that’s powered by GameSense solely dedicated to the topic.

Here, you can find and get in touch with both national as well as state-provided resources. View below: