BetMGM promo: Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

New users who sign up for BetMGM can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, just in time for football season

BetMGM is a renowned online sportsbook with tremendous promo opportunities, diverse offerings, and strong customer service. In this space, we will take a glance at a prominent welcome bonus BetMGM is offering, how it works, how you can claim it, and all of the details you need to navigate it.

Explaining the BetMGM welcome bonus

For new users, BetMGM is offering a $1,500 first bet back in bonus bets if you use the promo code CBSSPORTS when you register. The welcome bonus provides as much as $1,500 in bonus bets, though the offer is based on first bet insurance. When placing your first bet and utilizing this promo code, you will receive either a profit by winning the wager or a bonus if the wager does not win.

To outline an example, an initial bet of $1,500 at -110 odds would provide $1363.63 in profit if the bet wins, which would also conclude the offer itself. If the initial bet of $1,500 would be at +100 odds, it would provide $1,500 in profit if the bet wins. If the $1,500 wager at +100, -110, or any other price happens to lose, BetMGM sportsbook will provide $1,500 in bonus bets, equaling that of your first wager. $1,500 is the maximum allowed under this promo in bonus bets, and this structure is also applicable to initial wagers smaller than $1,500.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

How to claim the BetMGM welcome bonus

The first thing to do in order to claim this welcome bonus is to sign up for a new account at BetMGM, which is a simple process. The steps below will outline this process, allowing you to register and be eligible for up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

Visit the BetMGM mobile app or desktop website by clicking on one of the banners on this page. Create and register a new account with BetMGM, first choosing a username and password. Then submit the last four digits of your SSN, and also allow BetMGM to check your exact location for eligibility. Also, be sure to enter the promo code CBSSPORTS to be eligible for the welcome bonus. Agree to the terms and conditions outlined by BetMGM. Make your first deposit, which must be at least $10. Place your first wager, which is the focus of the welcome bonus. If the first bet loses, you will receive bonus bets up to $1,500 and equal to the amount of the loss. If the wager wins, you simply claim the profit from that bet

What can you bet on?

It is an opportune time to register with BetMGM with football season on the horizon. College football is already in full swing, with Week 1 of the NFL season kicking off on Thursday, Sept. 5 and moving all the way through Monday, September 9.

If football is not your focus, baseball season continues with division races across the board, the WNBA is in the second half of its season, and BetMGM has unique offerings across the sporting landscape.

BetMGM at a glance

BetMGM is a tremendous sportsbook that provides a top-tier customer experience from start to finish. In addition to this welcome bonus offer, BetMGM also provides other bonus offerings to new and returning customers. This includes odds boosts, which give bettors improved odds on targeted offerings. For example, BetMGM might offer a 25% or 33% odds boost token for a customer to use, increasing the potential for profit.

BetMGM also offers another bonus pathway through bet insurance. This is similar to the welcome bonus structure in that customers can make certain wagers and receive bonus bets if that wager loses. Same game parlays are often the avenue by which BetMGM uses this bonus offering.

BetMGM operates in 22 states, and the user experience is top notch. BetMGM is available in Arizona, Colorado, Washington D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Notably, the welcome bonus is not available in New York.

BetMGM is also the product of MGM Resorts International, a worldwide gaming and entertainment company with a rich history. This allows users to garner perks through MGM Rewards, including tier credits that can lead to discounted vacations, sports bonuses, hotel stays, entertainment offerings, dining credits, and more.

Users are also treated to a diverse and thorough slate of sports betting offerings at BetMGM, and the company tailors its offerings to prominent events. BetMGM also has elite customer service that is both responsive and thorough, and BetMGM accepts a wide variety of payment options, both for deposit and withdrawal.

For those looking, now is a wonderful time to register with BetMGM Sportsbook, one of the top-rated sporting betting sites in the industry. Promotional value is a key aspect of that appeal, and you can garner as much as $1,500 in bonus bets with the current welcome bonus.