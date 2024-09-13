BetMGM Sportsbook promo: Claim first-bet insurance up to $1,500

Bet on Arizona-Kansas State and get up to $1,500 back if the wager loses, courtesy of BetMGM.

Quick question: What FBS school holds the longest winning streak in the country?

It isn’t Georgia, Alabama, defending national champion Michigan or any other traditional powerhouse. Instead, that honor goes to Arizona, a winner of nine straight. The 20th-ranked Wildcats will put that streak on the line when they visit No. 14 Kansas State on Friday in primetime (8 p.m. ET).

New BetMGM Sportsbook customers who bet on that game can redeem a special welcome offer: first-bet insurance up to $1,500.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to access this BetMGM promotion, along with other valuable information.

Explaining the BetMGM Sportsbook promo

BetMGM Sportsbook is offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets to new customers upon making their first wager. There’s an initial deposit of $10 required, followed by a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any sport offered by BetMGM. No minimum odds are required.

If your wager wins, you simply get to keep your profits and boost your bankroll. However, if it loses, BetMGM will match the bet at equal value (up to $1,500). Wagers greater than $50 will be matched with five bonus bets in equal denominations of 20% of the total amount. All other wagers will be credited with one bet of the same amount.

Thus, if you bet $20 on Arizona to beat Kansas State but wind up losing, BetMGM will credit you with a $20 bonus bet.

Bonus bets typically arrive within 24 hours. These are non-transferable, non-withdrawable and hold no cash value, meaning the value of the wager is excluded from any returns. They expire seven days after being issued.

Bettors must be at least 21 years old and located in one of the following legal U.S. betting states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia, Wyoming.

How to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo

First-bet insurance is a relatively common promotion in the industry, but few sportsbooks are willing to pony up as much money as BetMGM. Here are the steps needed to redeem this offer.

Register for a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook, verifying your personal information

Deposit $10

Apply “First Bet Offer” token to your qualifying bet up to $1,500. All sports are eligible, and even better, there’s no minimum odds requirement.

With any successful wager, you’ll simply get to keep your winnings. But if you lose, you’ll receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets within 24 hours. Bonus bets are limited to five per person and expire after seven days, so don’t wait too long to use them.

What can you bet on?

There are several compelling games on the Week 3 slate in college football, but few are packed with as much intrigue as Arizona at Kansas State. For starters, this matchup of new Big 12 rivals is one of only two games in which both teams are ranked.

Arizona and Kansas State are both unbeaten, though things haven’t necessarily been a breeze. Arizona had a 61-point outburst in Week 1 against New Mexico before rallying for a 22-10 victory over Northern Arizona last week. Nevertheless, the Wildcats hold the longest active FBS winning streak at nine. That also ties the school record, first set in 1974-75 and then matched in 1997-98. Kansas State, meanwhile, edged Tulane 34-27 last week after hammering UT Martin by 35 points in its opener.

Oddsmakers at BetMGM have tabbed Kansas State a 7-point favorite and -275 on the money line, with Arizona +225 to pull off the upset.

Arizona holds a 5-1-1 edge in the series, though the most recent matchup was in 1978.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Arizona +225 +7 (-110) O 59.5 (-110) Kansas St. -275 -7 (-110) U 59.5 (110)

