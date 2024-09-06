BetMGM Sportsbook promo: Claim up to $1,500 if your first bet loses

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

With the NFL returning this weekend, bettors can claim a new user offer from BetMGM Sportsbook: first-bet insurance up to $1,500 for new customers.

Below, we’ll go over the details of this BetMGM welcome promo, along with other valuable information to get you started.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Explaining the BetMGM Sportsbook promo

BetMGM Sportsbook is currently offering first-bet insurance up to $1,500. With a minimum deposit of $10, new users can redeem their first bet at equal value should they lose.

Wagers greater than $50 will be matched with five bonus bets in equal denominations of 20% of the total amount. All other wagers will be credited with one bet of equal value.

All sports are eligible for this welcome promo (minimum -10000 odds). Bonus bets will be credited to the user’s account within 24 hours of the qualifying wager losing. These are non-transferable, non-withdrawable and cannot be combined with another promotion. They essentially hold no cash value, so the initial stake won’t be included in any winnings. Bonus bets that are not used within seven days after issuance will expire, so be sure to act fast.

Bettors must be at least 21 years old and located in a state where BetMGM operates.

How to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo

It’s an easy process to sign up at BetMGM and redeem this offer. As long as you follow these simple steps and meet the minimum requirements, the offer is yours.

Register for a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook, verifying both your identity and location. Users may download the BetMGM Sportsbook app on iOS or Android or visit betmgm.com

Sign up and make your first deposit of at least $10

Apply the “First Bet Offer” token to your qualifying wager (minimum -10000 odds). Again, all sports are eligible.

If your initial wager wins, great, you simply keep your winnings. However, should it lose, BetMGM will match it in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Bonus bets are limited to no more than five per person and expire seven days after they’re issued.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

What can you bet on?

Bettors have several ways to place bets during Week 1 of the NFL season. After the Ravens-Chiefs, all eyes will shift to Friday’s first-ever NFL game (8:15 p.m. ET) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles. Oddsmakers at BetMGM sportsbook have installed Philadelphia as a 2-point favorite and -130 on the moneyline.

The Eagles had a disappointing finish to last season, losing in the wild-card round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after coughing up the NFC East down the stretch. However, they look primed to bounce back, with Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley now aboard.

The Packers, meanwhile, surprisingly made it to the NFC divisional round. Another deep playoff run is possible thanks to the emergence of quarterback Jordan Love.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Packers +110 +2 (-110) O 49 (-110) Eagles -130 -2 (-110) U 49 (-110)

BetMGM Sportsbook at a glance

With a collection of lucrative welcome promos and daily bonuses, BetMGM has separated itself as one of the go-to sportsbooks ahead of the NFL season. Its current welcome promo, in which new users can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, tops most in potential value. BetMGM also continues to sweeten the pot for existing customers, including frequent odds boosts, referral bonuses and early cash-out options.

Bettors can also collect perks through BetMGM’s loyalty rewards program. For example, with each bet placed, users earn points toward hotel stays, dining, concert tickets and more. There are five different rewards tiers, with the highest (NOIR) being invitation-only.

Aside from the standard spread, total, and moneyline betting options, users will find a wide selection of player/team props, futures and more. Some two-dozen sports are accessible, from the NFL and NBA to table tennis and everything in between. Players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can also access more than 1,000 casino-style games such as poker, blackjack and slots.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

It’s relatively easy to register, and the user-friendly interface consistently receives high grades. On top of that, the sportsbook is highly accessible throughout the U.S.

There are several different deposit/withdrawal methods, including credit cards, Venmo, Apple Pay and more. BetMGM uses special technology to ensure transactions are safe and secure.