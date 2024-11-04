Check out what the latest BetMGM promo has to offer with promo code CBSSPORTS

BetMGM is ready for Monday Night Football with a welcome offer for new users. By claiming the sign-up promo, customers can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses.

The NFL Week 9 slate comes to a close on Monday night. The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are a perfect 7-0 on the year, while the Buccaneers enter at 4-4.

Here’s a comprehensive look at what one of the industry’s leading sportsbooks has to offer new users.

Explaining the BetMGM promo

The BetMGM welcome offer for new users is for up to $1,500 in bonus bets. It’s a first-bet insurance promo. This means that users can receive back the amount of their wager, up to the maximum value of the offer, if the initial bet that they placed goes on to lose.

For example, if one signs up and deposits $500, the customer can make a first bet of that amount, and if it loses, the user will receive a bonus bet of $500. That bonus bet can be used a single time to place another wager.

If the bonus bet wins, winnings will be credited to the account as soon as the bet settles, which typically happens once the game goes final. The profits can be kept, and the user can make a withdrawal or keep the funds in the account to place additional bets with at the sportsbook.

To qualify for the offer, users can create an account by clicking the links on this page and using the sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS. There’s a minimum deposit of $10 to activate the promo, but the offer is good for up to $1,500 on the first placed wager.

Terms and conditions for the BetMGM promo

Below are a few of the important terms and conditions that are attached to the BetMGM promo.

Eligibility Only new customers are eligible for the offer. Must be at least 21 years old to sign up and play. Users must be physically located in a state in which BetMGM is licensed to operate. Note: While BetMGM operates in New York, the welcome bonus is not available in that state.

Only new customers are eligible for the offer. Must be at least 21 years old to sign up and play. Users must be physically located in a state in which BetMGM is licensed to operate. Note: While BetMGM operates in New York, the welcome bonus is not available in that state. Minimum deposit To qualify for the welcome offer at BetMGM, new users must make a minimum deposit of $10.

To qualify for the welcome offer at BetMGM, new users must make a minimum deposit of $10. Expiration and playthrough To qualify for the welcome promo, users must place their first bet of at least $10. If it loses, they’ll receive back a bonus bet credit of up to $1,500, which must be used within seven days of receipt or it will expire.

To qualify for the welcome promo, users must place their first bet of at least $10. If it loses, they’ll receive back a bonus bet credit of up to $1,500, which must be used within seven days of receipt or it will expire. Bonus bet winnings The amount of the bonus bet is for a single use and is not eligible for withdrawal. The bettor will not receive the amount of the bonus bet back as part of any profits they receive on winning bets.

How to claim the BetMGM promo

New customers can sign up for BetMGM and claim the welcome bonus by following the below steps.

Begin by clicking one of the “Claim Bonus” buttons on this page. Follow the prompts to create an account and use the promo code CBSSPORTS. As part of the process, users will be asked to provide information such as name and the last four digits of social security number so the sportsbook can verify one’s age and identity. Create a username and password, and accept BetMGM’s terms and conditions. Make a first deposit of $10 or more. Banking options at BetMGM include PayPal and online banking.

Once an account is created, customers can view the available betting odds and markets as they get set to place their first wager.

What can one bet on at BetMGM

BetMGM has odds and betting markets available for all the top games and events, including this week’s edition of Monday Night Football. Below are the latest lines for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Team Point spread Total (Over/Under) Money line Tampa Bay Buccaneers +9 (-110) Over 45.5 (-110) +350 Kansas City Chiefs -9 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110) -450

*Odds are current at the time of publishing and are subject to change.

Buccaneers (4-4) vs. Chiefs (7-0) Tampa Bay is looking to snap a two-game skid as it travels to face Kansas City, the league’s lone unbeaten team. Last week, the Buccaneers dropped a 31-26 decision to the visiting Falcons. The club is dealing with a rash of injuries at wide receiver. Chris Godwin is on IR with a fractured ankle, while Mike Evans is out with a hamstring injury.

The Chiefs’ run of perfection continued last Sunday with a 27-20 road win over the Raiders. Patrick Mahomes threw for 262 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the winning effort. Travis Kelce paced the pass catchers with 10 receptions for 90 yards and a score. New arrival DeAndre Hopkins had two catches on three targets for 29 yards.

Kansas City remains the betting favorite in Super Bowl odds (+425 at BetMGM) as the team seeks its third consecutive title. Tampa Bay is a game behind the Falcons in the NFC South, with Atlanta holding a 2-0 edge in head-to-head meetings. The Buccaneers are aiming for their fifth consecutive trip to the NFL playoffs.

BetMGM at a glance

BetMGM is one of the industry leaders in online sports betting. The sportsbook is available for both desktop and mobile betting app users. BetMGM features a selection of odds for all of the top sports, including the NFL, college football, NBA and NHL. Bettors can choose from all of the most popular bet types, including same-game parlays, player props and live betting.

In addition to the welcome offer for new customers, BetMGM has a regular selection of promo offers for existing users. There are profit boosts available for select wagers, as well as an assortment of pre-built parlays with enhanced odds. There’s a dedicated section on the platform for live betting options, as well as a “build parlay” feature that helps you build out multileg wagers quickly.