New BetMGM customers can kick off their betting journey with a unique first-bet insurance offer.

College football bettors can sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using bonus code CBSSPORTS and make a $10 cash deposit. If their first wager loses, BetMGM will issue a matching bonus up to $1,500.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

While other sportsbooks feature similar offers, none guarantee this much value back.

Week 11 is an opportune time to get started on this welcome promo, as the race for the College Football Playoff is ramping up.

Want to learn more? Here is everything bettors need to know.

Explaining the BetMGM promo

Using promotional code CBSSPORTS, new BetMGM Sportsbook users can get up to $1,500 back on their first bet. The only requirement following a $10 cash deposit is a $5 bet.

There is no minimum odds requirement attached to this welcome promo. Bettors can select whatever odds they want, knowing they are guaranteed to get a matching bet in return should they lose.

Wagers greater than $50 will be matched with five bonus bets in equal denominations of 20% of the total amount. All other wagers will be credited with one bet of equal value.

Bonus bets are subject to a one-time playthrough requirement and must be redeemed within seven days. The initial stake is not included in any winnings.

To be eligible for this sportsbook promo, bettors must be at least 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, or Washington, D.C.

How to claim the BetMGM promo

Any sport will unlock this BetMGM’s welcome offer. Below, we cover the steps needed to get started:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Create a new BetMGM Sportsbook account. Users may download the sportsbook app on iOS or Android or visit betmgm.com.

Enter a valid email address and create a password for the sportsbook account. Confirm location.

Insert promo code CBSSPORTS

Deposit $10

Apply “First Bet Offer” token to a qualifying bet up to $1,500. All sports are eligible, and there is no minimum odds requirement.

Remember, a matching bonus will be issued only in the event of a loss.

What can one bet on?

No. 3 Georgia visits No. 16 Ole Miss on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET) in one of two games between ranked teams in Week 11.

The Bulldogs (7-1) survived a scare from Florida last week but held on for a 34-20 win. Kirby Smart’s team landed third in the inaugural CFP rankings, behind only Oregon and Ohio State. Another win will only strengthen their position as they chase a third national championship in four seasons. For what it’s worth, they own the second-best NCAA title futures odds (+400) on the board at BetMGM.

Ole Miss (7-2), meanwhile, sits just outside the CFP rankings at No. 16. The Rebels — who rank second in FBS in total offense (555.4 yards per game) and scoring (42.1 points per game) — are still looking for their first win over an AP Top 25 team. Obviously, beating Georgia would greatly enhance their stock down the stretch.

BetMGM lists Georgia as a 2.5-point road favorite and -140 on the money line. Conversely, Ole Miss is +115 to win outright.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Georgia -140 -2.5 (-120) O 54.5 (-115) Ole Miss +115 +2.5 (+100) U 54.5 (-105)

Later Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET), No. 10 Notre Dame will host Florida State. The Fighting Irish (7-1) were off last week on the heels of their 51-14 rout of Navy on Oct. 26. Ranked 10th in the first CFP poll, they must take advantage of every opportunity they get to improve their resume in November.

Obviously, they have far more to lose than gain this week. Florida State (1-8) has been a colossal disappointment, managing a win over unranked California and nothing more. The Seminoles — who finished 13-1 last season after being snubbed by the CFP committee — rank near the bottom of FBS in total offense (264.6 yards per game) and scoring (14.4 points per game).

The Seminoles will hit the road as 25.5-point underdogs and +1550 on the moneyline, compared to -5000 for Notre Dame.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Florida St. +1550 +25.5 (-105) O 42.5 (-110) Notre Dame -5000 -25.5 (-115) U 42.5 (-110)

BetMGM at a glance

BetMGM, one of the industry’s top sportsbooks, offers an exclusive loyalty and rewards program in which customers can earn points toward hotel stays, dining, concert tickets, and other perks. Five different rewards tiers exist.

Bettors have ample opportunities to build bankroll thanks to the sportsbook’s various markets. In addition to college football and the NFL, BetMGM also offers odds for niche sports like Formula 1 racing, MMA and professional rugby.

BetMGM also has a regular mix of bonuses, including NBA and NHL odds boosts, first touchdown scorer insurance for the NFL, and English Premier League early payouts.

Bettors can get the ball rolling with a $10 deposit. Deposit methods consist of debit/credit card, bank transfer, PayPal, Apple Pay, Venmo and more.