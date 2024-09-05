BetMGM welcome promo for Chiefs vs. Ravens opener

New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets by betting on the Kansas City-Baltimore opener.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

After seven months without meaningful football, the NFL regular season finally gets underway on Thursday night. The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs play host to reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Both teams are viewed as preseason Super Bowl contenders, and both teams feature elite quarterbacks.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

The NFL season getting underway is always an exciting time, but a matchup this good only adds to that excitement. With BetMGM’s promotion for new users, you can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet doesn’t win.

Bet Type Baltimore Ravens Kansas City Chiefs Spread Betting +3.0 (-115) -3.0 (-105) Moneyline Betting +125 -150 Total Betting Over 47.0 (-110) Under 47.0 (-110)

Explaining the BetMGM sign-up promo

BetMGM sportsbook offers new users a form of “first bet insurance.” Users who sign up for a new account with promo code CBSSPORTS and deposit a minimum of $10 can earn up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. This allows users to get a second chance if their first bet doesn’t win.

For example, if you sign up for a BetMGM account and place a $300 bet as your first bet, BetMGM will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets if the bet doesn’t win. BetMGM will match the amount of your first bet up to $1,500. If your first bet is a winner, there are no bonus bets issued and you have the ability to withdraw your winnings or use the funds to place more bets.

BetMGM new user promo terms and conditions

New users can enter promo code CBSSPORTS at sign-up to add the promotion to the account. New users must be 21+ years old and physically in a state where BetMGM operates. Only the first wager applies to the promotion. A minimum deposit of $10 must be made to fund the account. Bonus bets will equal the amount staked in the first wager with the maximum credit set at $1,500. If the user wins their first bet, no bonus bets are awarded. Bonus bets must be wagered at least once before they can be withdrawn. Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance. Bonus bet stake is not included in payouts of winning wagers.

BetMGM betting markets

BetMGM offers a wide variety of betting lines across all sports, but their football offerings are top-of-the-line. NFL betting is king, and BetMGM is aware of that. Here are some of the markets available for bettors looking to wager on the NFL at the King of Sportsbooks:

Moneyline

Spread

Total

Touchdowns (first, last, anytime, 2+ TDs)

Player props (receptions, yards, attempts, completions, interceptions)

Alternate lines

Game Props (winning margin, halftime/fulltime result)

Team Props (team totals, team touchdowns)

Halves

Quarters

Lightning props (first reception yardage, first rush attempt yardage)

Correct score

Drive results

Field goal props

Same-game parlays

Parlays

Teasers

Futures

Specials

Gambling responsibly with BetMGM

When done correctly, sports betting could be a great way to enhance one’s sports viewing experience. Doing it correctly requires users to remain responsible and in control at all times. Some people struggle with this, so BetMGM has put multiple measures into place to help users gamble responsibly.

BetMGM has a program called GameSense that helps users gamble responsibly. The operator says its purpose is to keep gambling fun. With GameSense, you will learn strategies and tips to gamble the right way, information about problem gambling, and where to find help, should you need it.

Betting Chiefs/Ravens at BetMGM

New users who sign up for a BetMGM account with promo code CBSSPORTS can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. Users can apply the promotion to the NFL’s season opener on Thursday night between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs if they choose to do so.

After a long wait, the NFL season is finally here. This marks a great opportunity to add another online sportsbook to your Rolodex and take advantage of a new user sign-up promotion.

BetMGM is the self-proclaimed King of Sportsbooks after years of dominating the retail gambling scene in Las Vegas. Their online offerings are an extension of that successful empire, which you may want to see for yourself this football season.