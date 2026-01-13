Tuesday marks the start of a new NFL week, and many are already looking forward to wagering on the Divisional Round this weekend at this choice of the best DFS apps. You can make NFL player props now or wait until gameday with Saturday's matchups consisting of Broncos vs. Bills and Seahawks vs. 49ers. With the latest Betr Picks promo code CBSSPORTS you can also make predictions on sporting events taking place on Tuesday. The slate includes 10 college basketball games featuring ranked teams, 10 more NHL contests and seven NBA matchups. This Betr Picks promotion gives new users $10 in bonus credits and a deposit match worth up to $200. Click here to get the latest Betr Picks promo code for new users:

How to claim the Betr Picks promotion on Tuesday, January 13

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Betr promo.

1. Click on the "Claim Bonus" link on the page or click here

2. Register for a Betr Picks account and enter the information requested

3. Make sure to enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when registering for an account

4. Make your first deposit of at least $10 and get a 50% deposit match worth up to $200 in Betr Bucks. To get the maximum deposit match bonus, you must deposit $400.

5. New users will also get an additional $10 in Betr Bucks upon completing registration. The Betr Bucks will be issued within one hour of registering, but please allow up to 24 hours for technical difficulties.

Betr will add up to $200 in Betr Bucks to your account after your first deposit, and you do not need to first play in any contests to secure the deposit match or registration bonus.

Get started here:

Best Betr Picks for Tuesday

(Projections from the SportsLine model unless otherwise noted)

C Mark Williams, Suns, 11.5 points - More

Phoenix visits the Miami Heat, with Williams averaging 12.3 points in his first season in the desert. He's experienced recent success versus Miami as he scored 24 against the Heat last year, which was one shy of matching a season high. Williams is projected to have 13.4 points. Select it at Betr:

QB Josh Allen, Bills, 215.5 passing yards - Less

Buffalo faces Denver, which ranks No. 2 in total defense and is No. 1 in net yards per pass attempt. The Broncos lead the league in sacks, which will give Allen less time in the pocket and could force him to scramble more often than attempt passes. He's not even projected to reach 200 passing yards. Click here to sign up for Betr Picks:

RB Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, 104.5 rushing + receiving yards - More

McCaffrey is coming off 114 scrimmage yards in the Wild Card Round versus the Eagles, which gives him five straight playoff games with over 100 rushing + receiving yards. He's averaging 128 scrimmage yards per game over that stretch, and this season he led the NFL in touches, so San Fran is leaning on him more so than ever before. Combine picks for a parlay on Betr for a potential payout of 6x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Betr Picks.