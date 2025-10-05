There are three winless teams entering NFL Week 5 in the Jets, Saints and Titans. New Orleans may have the best chance among those at getting a Sunday victory as it hosts the Giants, with this being an underrated matchup to target with the latest Betr Picks promo code CBSSPORTS. Jaxson Dart picked up his first win in his first start a week ago, but he's still bitter that the Saints bypassed drafting him. He could factor into lots of NFL player props, as could his counterpart, Spencer Rattler, despite 0-10 in his pro career. This promo code is among the top available on many of the best DFS apps, and this Betr Picks promotion gives new users $10 in bonus credits and a deposit match worth up to $200. Click here to get the latest Betr Picks promo code for new users:

How to claim the Betr Picks promotion on Sunday, October 5

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Betr promo.

1. Click on the "Claim Bonus" link on the page or click here

2. Register for a Betr Picks account and enter the information requested

3. Make sure to enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when registering for an account

4. Make your first deposit of at least $10 and get a 50% deposit match worth up to $200 in Betr Bucks. To get the maximum deposit match bonus, you must deposit $400.

5. New users will also get an additional $10 in Betr Bucks upon completing registration. The Betr Bucks will be issued within one hour of registering, but please allow up to 24 hours for technical difficulties.

Betr will add up to $200 in Betr Bucks to your account after your first deposit, and you do not need to first play in any contests to secure the deposit match or registration bonus.

Get started here:

Best Betr Picks for October 5

(Projections from the SportsLine model unless otherwise noted)

QB Jaxson Dart, Giants, 216.5 passing + rushing yards - More

Dart didn't exactly light up the scoreboard last week, but that was against the Chargers' No. 3 total defense. He should have a much easier time against the Saints' No. 18 total defense, and Dart did show off his wheels a week ago with 54 rushing yards. The Saints have struggled against mobile quarterbacks, allowing a combined 83 rushing yards, and a score, to Kyler Murray and Josh Allen. Select it at Betr:

QB Geno Smith, Raiders, 9.5 rushing yards - More

Smith will never be confused with Lamar Jackson, but the journeyman quarterback is averaging 16.5 rushing yards per game. He's actually averaging more yards per rush in his 30s (4.9) than he did in his 20s (4.5). Vegas will face the Colts on Sunday, and Indy has already allowed Cam Ward (12 yards) and Bo Nix (20 yards) to reach double-digit rushing yards this season. Click here to sign up for Betr Picks:

QB Sam Darnold, Seahawks, 228.5 passing yards - More

The Seahawks have a big-play offense, as evident by Darnold leading the NFL in both yards per attempt and yards per completion. He's averaged 251.7 yards over his last three games as the Seahawks will face the Bucs on Sunday. In his last game versus Tampa back in 2023, Darnold passed for a then-career high of 341 yards, which is now the third-most of his career. The model projects 241 passing yards for Darnold on Sunday. Combine picks for a parlay on Betr for a potential payout of 5x.

With the 2025 NFL season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Betr Picks.