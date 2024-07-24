BetRivers to remain sole active operator in Delaware

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The sportsbook will maintain its monopoly in the state until at least 2025.

BetRivers will remain the sole active operator to accept sports bets in Delaware until at least the new year.

Despite perceived legislative support to expand online sports betting in Delaware, a bill could not be passed before the adjournment of the legislative session on June 30. Further sessions on the matter will not be held until January.

BetRivers launched in Delaware in late December 2023. It received the lone license to operate through a partnership with the Delaware lottery. Delaware launched retail sports betting in 2018, but it took more than five years for the state to launch online betting.

Bill introduced to expand to six possible operators

Representative Franklin D. Cooke introduced bill HB365 to legislation this past session. The bill came after a report to the legislature in December of last year from the Internet Sports Lottery Legislative Working Group. The report came with a recommendation to expand online sports betting in Delaware.

The group cited the success of the sports betting industry in neighboring states such as New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland. All three of those states employ a model with multiple operators permitted in the state. The group reported that expansion could provide Delaware with a “more competitive and economically thriving sports wagering market.”

Cooke’s bill introduced the idea of the state’s three casinos partnering with two online sportsbook operators each. This would allow six sportsbooks to enter the state. License holders would have to pay $500,000 for a five-year term. The tax rate was set at 18% of the operator’s monthly adjusted gross sports betting receipts. Sportsbooks would also have to contribute 1.5% towards the state’s horse racing fund.

The bill last received a vote in May, where the House Administrations Committee voted to approve the measure by a vote of 4-0-1. The bill was then sent to the House Appropriations Committee, but was not voted on again before the end of the legislative session.

Eilers & Krejcik Gaming estimated that Delaware could generate nearly $31 million in sports betting revenue over the next five years if they moved to a multiple operator model.

BetRivers holds monopoly

BetRivers Sportsbook is in no rush for Delaware to expand its sports betting ventures. It reached the exclusive agreement in August 2023. It officially began accepting bets in the state in December.

If Delaware decides to offer more licenses in the future, the industry’s big names are likely to get involved. FanDuel and DraftKings already combine to make up a majority of the industry’s market share. Caesars and BetMGM are also a clear tier ahead of BetRivers on a nationwide level.