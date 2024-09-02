Betting a Deshaun Watson under and other Browns 2024 prop bets

Why Watson’s struggles will continue (even if he manages to stay healthy), and four other intriguing bets for Cleveland’s season

The Cleveland Browns enjoyed a successful 2023 season in an overarching sense. Cleveland won double-digit games for only the third time in three decades, including victories in four of its final five games behind veteran backup quarterback Joe Flacco. The defense performed at an elite level for the lion’s share of the season, and the highs were quite high.

On the other hand, the investment in Deshaun Watson did not go according to plan at the sport’s most important position, and Cleveland also suffered a stunningly lopsided playoff loss at the hands of C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans.

Still, the Browns enter the 2024 campaign with real expectations after bolstering the roster in a few key areas. Cleveland brought in Jerry Jeudy via trade to operate as its No. 2 wide receiver alongside Amari Cooper, and the Browns also used high draft picks on Michael Hall and Zak Zinter to fortify the team up front on both sides of the ball. Jameis Winston also arrives to step into Flacco’s shoes behind Watson, and Cleveland faces a difficult division slate alongside the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns enter the season with an Over/Under projected win total of 8.5 victories, and Super Bowl odds between +3500 and +4000.

Before Week 1 kicks off, here are five of the most interesting bets involving the Browns.

Deshaun Watson Under 3350.5 passing yards (-130, BetMGM)

In two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Watson has appeared in only 12 games. The Browns have enjoyed success from a win-loss perspective, posting an 8-4 record in those games, but Watson has performed disastrously from an individual standpoint when remembering the lofty price Cleveland paid to acquire him.

When expanding those 12 games to a 17-game full-season pace, Watson projects for only 3,140 passing yards, completing fewer than 60 percent of his passes. He also has thrown only 14 touchdown passes compared to nine interceptions in his 12 Cleveland starts.

While an argument could be made that a full offseason will be helpful for Watson, he is more than capable of falling short of this passing total even while playing a full 17-game schedule. Then, there is considerable injury risk with Watson, as he has not been a full-time player since the 2020 season with the Houston Texans. The Browns do have better receiving weapons after adding Jeudy, but the median outcome for Watson is below this threshold set at BetMGM.

Myles Garrett Over 13.5 sacks (-110, BetMGM)

Garrett is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and a repeat is not out of the question. He is one of the game’s best players overall and, at the age of 28, he remains in the middle of his prime.

Garrett is not a sack-only player, as he makes a considerable impact beyond this stat, but he has generated at least 14 sacks in three consecutive seasons. He has missed a game in each of the past two seasons, proving he can do this without playing in all 17 contests, and the presence of Za’Darius Smith on the other side helps to keep at least some of the attention away from Garrett. He could lead the league in sacks, but Garrett only needs 14 to get home with this investment.

Amari Cooper Over 925.5 receiving yards (-112, FanDuel)

This projection may seem to be at odds with skepticism about Watson’s passing yardage, but only on the periphery. A significant part of Watson’s downside is health-related, but Watson being removed from the equation would not significantly downgrade Cooper given the fact that Jameis Winston is not shy about slinging the rock around the yard.

In addition, Cooper has been incredibly consistent in his NFL career. He has exceeded 1,000 yards in five of the past six seasons, even while missing time in a couple of those campaigns. Cooper produced more than 1,200 receiving yards in only 15 games with the Browns last season, all while navigating a challenging quarterback situation and offensive infrastructure.

He may not have sky-high, All-Pro upside at this stage, but Cooper remains the No. 1 target on a team that projects for a potential uptick in overall passing volume, no matter who is under center.

Nick Chubb to win Comeback Player of the Year (+1500, FanDuel)

Last season’s Comeback Player of the Year race drew a ton of attention, particularly in the betting space. There was a full-season argument about the candidacy of Damar Hamlin and, ultimately, he fell just short of winning the award (which went to Cleveland QB Joe Flacco).

This year projects to be a bit more normal, with Aaron Rodgers as the betting favorite in the preseason. While Rodgers is a real candidate along with a handful of others, Chubb is an intriguing value. He will miss the start of the campaign as he navigates the PUP list, but Chubb’s per-game numbers have always been off the charts. He will need to play relatively soon after he is eligible to have a viable case, but there is nothing stopping Chubb from putting up a 1,000-yard season and reminding the football world why he has widely been considered one of the best pure runners in the sport.

Grabbing the best value is paramount here, but +1500 at FanDuel sportsbook is a valuable price.

Cleveland Browns to miss playoffs (-165, BetMGM)

There is a lot going against Cleveland this season. The Browns won 11 games a season ago, but had an expected win total of only 9.4 victories. Cleveland also caught fire under a backup quarterback (Flacco) who is no longer on the roster, and the defense regressed badly at the end of the season. From there, the division is an absolute gauntlet, with two potential Super Bowl contenders in Baltimore and Cincinnati plus a Pittsburgh team that simply refuses to bottom out.

That formula is a challenging one for Cleveland, and the Browns could easily fall short of the playoffs with nine or even ten victories. Watson is a wild card in that there is a sliver of hope that he could regain his old form but, if that does not happen, the Browns don’t have the firepower needed to make a run at the playoffs. This is the preferred angle to attack, because Cleveland lands on nine wins often enough to scare one off the win total, but the Browns fall short of the postseason in 2024.