Memphis is the only AAC team in Jerry Palm's NCAA tournament field in his latest bracket. Will the top-seeded Tigers take care of business in the AAC tournament, or will a different team steal an NCAA tournament bid from a hopeful bubble squad? Last season, No. 4 seed UAB was able to sneak into March Madness after winning three games in the AAC tournament to get the conference's automatic bid.

The AAC tournament will have 13 teams competing at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The action commences on Wed., March 12 with a first-round showdown between No. 12 Rice and No. 13 Charlotte, followed by four second-round battles on Thursday, March 13 and the quarterfinals on Friday, March 14.

Below is a look at the entire conference tournament schedule, which will end with the championship on Sun., March 16.

AAC Tournament Schedule



First Round (March 12)

No. 13 Charlotte vs. No. 12 Rice

Second Round (March 13)

SR1: No. 9 South Florida vs. No. 8 Wichita State

SR2: Winner of Charlotte/Rice vs. No. 5 Florida Atlantic

SR3: No. 10 Tulsa vs. No. 7 Temple

SR4: No. 11 UTSA vs. No. 6 East Carolina

Quarterfinals (March 14)

QF1: Winner of SR1 vs. No. 1 Memphis

QF2: Winner of SR2 vs. No. 4 Tulane

QF3: Winner of SR3 vs. No. 2 North Texas

QF4: Winner of SR4 vs. No. 3 UAB

Semifinals (March 15)

SF1: QF1 winner vs. QF2 winner

SF2: QF3 winner vs. QF4 winner

Final (March 16)

SF1 winner vs. SF2 winner

Memphis has KenPom's top adjusted defensive efficiency among all AAC teams (41st overall) and the second-best adjusted offensive efficiency (68th overall) behind UAB. After going 16-2 in conference play, Memphis is the clear AAC tournament favorite at +100 at FanDuel. PJ Haggerty is an electric scorer at 21.2 points per game and also leads the Tigers with 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Guard Tyrese Hunter (14.1 PPG) and big man Dain Dainja (13.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG) give Memphis a balanced attack with its perimeter shooting and ability to score down low.

No. 2 North Texas (+240) and No. 3 UAB (+650) are the only other teams with odds shorter than +1000 to win the AAC tournament, and these two have contrasting styles. The Mean Green have a stingy defense (45th in adjusted defensive efficiency compared to 113th on offense) and play to a crawl (362nd in adjusted tempo). On the flip side, UAB plays in higher-scoring games thanks to its firepower (36th in adjusted offensive efficiency) and speed (87th in adjusted tempo) along with a shaky defense (285th in adjusted defensive efficiency).



No. 5 FAU is next at +1200, followed by No. 4 Tulane at +2000 and No. 7 Temple at +3500. Unfortunately for the Owls, they've been without their star Jamal Mashburn Jr. since early February. Mashburn is the fourth-highest scorer in the entire country at 22.0 points per game. Temple was able to finish on a high note without him by winning its final three games of the regular season but there is no update on whether he'll be back for the AAC tournament.

So will another bid stealer come out of the AAC tournament like last season? SportsLine expert Zack Cimini is taking a longshot to emerge in this conference tournament, rolling with FAU. SportsLine expert Thomas Casale also has a pick and you can see if it is the same as Cimini's only at SportsLine. You can also find expert picks for every conference tournament and SportsLine Projection Model's simulations for every game.