There were five power conference teams that finished with 18 wins in league play. Two were Houston (19-1) in the Big 12 and St. John's (18-2) in the Big East. The other three all reside in the ACC, with Duke (19-1) eking out the regular-season crown over Clemson (18-2) and Louisville (18-2). Will one of these ACC powerhouses also win the conference tournament, or will a bid stealer emerge among the other teams in the field?

The 15-team ACC tournament is being held entirely at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The first round begins on Tuesday, March 11 with three clashes, followed by four second-round matchups on Wednesday, March 12 and four more quarterfinal contests on Thursday, March 13.

Below is a look at the entire conference tournament schedule, which concludes with the championship on Saturday, March 15.

ACC Tournament Schedule



First Round (March 11)

FR1: No. 13 Pittsburgh vs. No. 12 Notre Dame

FR2: No. 15 California vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech

FR3: No. 14 Syracuse vs. No. 11 Florida State

Second Round (March 12)

SR1: No. 9 Virginia vs. No. 8 Georgia Tech

SR2: Winner of FR1 vs. No. 5 North Carolina

SR3: Winner of FR2 vs. No. 7 Stanford

SR4: Winner of FR3 vs. No. 6 SMU

Quarterfinals (March 13)

QF1: Winner of SR1 vs. No. 1 Duke

QF2: Winner of SR2 vs. No. 4 Wake Forest

QF3: Winner of SR3 vs. No. 2 Louisville

QF4: Winner of SR4 vs. No. 3 Clemson

Semifinals (March 14)

SF1: QF1 winner vs. QF2 winner

SF2: QF3 winner vs. QF4 winner

Final (March 15)

SF1 winner vs. SF2 winner

Top-seeded Duke is also the only odds-on favorite for any power conference tournament at FanDuel Sportsbook, leading the way at -340. The Blue Devils will also be aiming to secure the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, as they're currently battling Auburn for that position. Duke is also the No. 1 team on KenPom, as it is the only squad in the country to rank in the top 5 in both adjusted offensive efficiency (second) and adjusted defensive efficiency (fourth).



Superstar freshman Cooper Flagg has exceeded lofty expectations in Durham, as the likely No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft tops Duke in all five major categories—19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. Don't sleep on fellow potential lottery picks Kon Knueppel (13.7 PPG and 39.9% from three) and Khaman Maluach (8.0 PPG, 6.6 RPG), though.

Clemson is the only team that Duke lost to in ACC play, and the Tigers have the second-lowest ACC tournament odds at +650. This is a veteran squad, as four of their starters are seniors. They're also the four leading scorers on the team—Chase Hunter (16.0 PPG), Ian Schieffelin (12.9 PPG), Viktor Lahkin (11.6 PPG) and Jaeden Zackery (11.3 PPG).



Louisville is in the third spot at +700, thanks to an incredible turnaround by first-year coach Pat Kelsey. The Cardinals mustered five total ACC wins over their previous two seasons combined before their sterling 18-2 campaign. Louisville also has four double-digit scorers, all of them transfers, with Chucky Hepburn (16.3 PPG) and Terrence Edwards Jr. (15.8 PPG) on top.

After those three teams, there is a giant gap in odds to win the ACC tournament. North Carolina (+2800) finds itself on the wrong side of the bubble in Jerry Palm's latest bracket and will need to make a major run here for any chance of a March Madness invite. SMU (+6500) and Wake Forest (+8500) are the only other teams with odds shorter than +24000. Then again, NC State became the second team ever (2011 UConn) to win five games in five days in a conference tournament just last year, so maybe another Cinderella story could be in the cards here in Charlotte.

So should you back the favorite or a longshot to take home the ACC tournament? SportsLine expert Thomas Casale has opted to pick Clemson, as he believes that Duke and Clemson are closer than the odds would suggest. But which teams are the experts backing in all the other conference tournaments? You can get the best bets for each tournament at SportsLine. You can also find the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations for every game.