Nine SEC teams are ranked in this week's AP Top 25 poll, meaning we get incredible matchups every week from the conference. Tonight is no different, as No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide will travel to face the No. 15 Missouri Tigers at 9 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide have won all six of their road games in conference play so far this season, while the Tigers have posted a 5-1 record on their home court against SEC foes. Which top contender will notch another huge win for its tournament resume?

Alabama at Missouri odds

Spread: Missouri -1.5

Missouri -1.5 Total: 169.5

169.5 Money line: Missouri -111, Alabama -109

Missouri opened as a slight 1.5-point home favorite and remains in that position as of Wednesday morning. The total has been the big mover for this game, dropping from 171.5 to 169.5. The Tigers are -111 on the money line (wager $111 to win $100) while the Crimson Tide are -109 (wager $109 to win $100).

Ever since Nate Oats took the Alabama head coach job nearly six years ago, he's transformed the Crimson Tide into a team that plays and scores quickly. This season hasn't been any different, as Alabama ranks No. 3 in adjusted offensive efficiency on KenPom and is first in the country in adjusted tempo. The Crimson Tide have five players who average double-digit points per game, with guard Mark Sears leading the way at 17.8. The SEC Preseason Player of the Year is the engine of Alabama's offense and is also tops on the team with 4.8 assists per game. Sears is aiming to bounce back after only hitting four of his 17 shots from the floor in a 94-85 defeat last game to the No. 1 Auburn Tigers.

Missouri has been a major surprise this season one year after finishing 0-18 in SEC play. The Tigers were 220th in scoring (72.2 points per game) in 2023-24 and have risen all the way up to 19th (82.6 PPG) this campaign. Missouri also hounds its opponents on defense with frequent ball pressure, ranking seventh in steals (10.0 per game) in the country. Four of the team's five top scorers are former transfers, with senior Tamar Bates (spent first two seasons at Indiana) and junior Mark Mitchell (spent first two seasons at Duke) at the top with 13.4 and 12.9 PPG respectively.