Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain meet in the 2024-25 Champions League semifinal, with the first leg taking place Tuesday, April 29, at Emirates Stadium in London. The Gunners come into this match off a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace, their fifth draw over their last eight Premier League matches. PSG enter the first leg after losing to Nice 3-1 Friday, but the French side has already secured the Ligue 1 title and are also in the French Cup final.

PSG at Arsenal odds

Total: 2.5 (Over -110, Under -115)

2.5 (Over -110, Under -115) Money line (odds via DraftKings): PSG +245, Draw +245, Arsenal +115

Arsenal still have work to do to secure a top-4 spot and Champions League berth for next season, but the Premier League title is out of reach, and there are no domestic cup competitions to worry about, meaning the squad can largely focus on this competition. Arsenal knocked out defending champions Real Madrid in the quarterfinal round, winning the first leg 3-0 before going to the Santiago Bernabeu and securing a 2-1 win in the second leg for a convincing 5-1 result on aggregate. Arsenal have not made a Champions League final since 2006 and last appeared in a semifinal in this competition in 2009. Even though they are +115 (bet $100 to win $115) favorites on the money line in the first leg at home, Arsenal are +105 at DraftKings to actually advance to the final. The Gunners are +250 to win the title.

Declan Rice, who had two stunning goals from free kicks against Real Madrid, is +700 to find the back of the net in the first leg against PSG. Rice is +310 to score or assist in the match. Bukayo Saka, who returned to the club earlier this month after suffering an injury, is +225 to score. He is +130 to score or assist. Though Arsenal are still without some key pieces like Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, they have plenty of firepower with Rice, Saka and Martin Odegaard to go along with a stellar defense. Arsenal only allowed three goals in the Champions League group stage and have only conceded four goals across four knockout stage matches.

PSG has a shot at a treble despite losing star striker Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window. The French side was unbeaten in 22 straight matches across all competitions prior to losing the first leg in the Round of 16 against Liverpool 1-0. PSG came back in the second leg, equalizing on Ousmane Dembele's goal before winning the tie on penalties. The Ligue 1 champions then took out Aston Villa 5-4 on aggregate, overcoming some major tension in the second leg of the quarterfinal clash. Prior to losing that second leg, PSG had won seven in a row across all competitions. Though they have slipped of late with a draw and a loss in the last two matches, they are -130 favorites at DraftKings to advance to the Champions League final for the first time since 2020. PSG is +220 to win the UCL title.

Dembele, who is having a career season, is +220 to score and +160 to score or assist. The winger appears to have found the perfect club after failing to measure up to his tremendous talent at previous stops. Bradley Barcola, who has provided a spark for PSG offensively, is +260 to score in the first leg.