The Atlantic Sun will be the first college basketball conference tournament to tip off with the 10-team league getting its bracket underway Sunday, March 2. Lipscomb holds the No. 1 seed after a 14-4 record in league play, edging out No. 2 seed North Alabama thanks to a tiebreaker. Lipscomb is the lone ASUN team in Jerry Palm's latest bracketology update on CBS Sports, meaning the ASUN is set to be a one-bid league and opens up the field for a "bid stealer". Here's a look at how the ASUN conference tournament sets up.

ASUN Conference Tournament Schedule



First Round

No. 9 Stetson vs. No. 10 Central Arkansas

No. 7 Austin Peay vs. No. 8 North Florida

Quarterfinals

QF1 - No. 1 Lipscomb vs. No 9 Stetson/No. 10 Central Arkansas

QF2 - No. 2 North Alabama vs. No. 7 Austin Peay/No. 8 North Florida

QF3 - No. 3 Florida Gulf Coast vs. No. 6 Queens

QF4 - No. 4 Jacksonville vs. No. 5 Eastern Kentucky

Semifinals

SF1 - Winner of QF1 vs. Winner of QF4

SF2 - Winner of QF2 vs. Winner of QF3

Final

Winner of SF1 vs. Winner of SF2

Lipscomb is the favorite to win the conference tournament (-155 at FanDuel) behind dynamic forward Jacob Ognacevic, who leads the conference with 20.3 points per game. Ognacevic closed the regular season strong, averaging 24.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game over the last six contests. Will Pruitt, Gyasi Powell and Joe Anderson all average double digits as well, with the latter two shooting better than 37% from deep this season. There's a possibility for Lipscomb to play every conference tournament game at home, since the higher seed hosts from the quarterfinals on.

North Alabama (+240 at FanDuel) finished with the same conference record as Lipscomb, splitting the two head-to-head matchups during the regular season. The Lions have a balanced attack with five players averaging double figures, led by Jacari Lane at 16.9 points per game. North Alabama was undefeated at home in conference play, and only lost one home game all season. That bodes well for the Lions given the format of this conference tournament. SportsLine expert Zach Cimini has picked North Alabama to win the ASUN conference tournament. Expert Thomas Casale has also made a pick, and you can only find out if it differs from Cimini's at SportsLine.

For bettors interested in backing underdogs given the unpredictably of conference tournaments, the ASUN offers several intriguing options. Many remember the exploits of Florida Gulf Coast's "Dunk City" team in the 2013 NCAA Tournament, but this Eagles team is dominant defensively. Florida Gulf Coast (+1000) is only behind Lipscomb in the conference in points allowed and opponent field goal percentage. Eastern Kentucky (+2600) won both matchups against Lipscomb and FGCU this season, but leading scorer George Kimble (18.0 ppg) is done for the season with a knee injury. Even though North Florida (+8000) is playing in the first round, the Ospreys lead the conference in points per game and make 12.8 threes per game. If they can get hot from behind the arc, they could go all the way to the final.