The Atlantic 10 conference tournament tips off Wednesday, with seven of the league's 15 teams entering the postseason bracket with 20 or more wins during the regular season. All 15 teams will participate in the conference tournament, with the top four seeds automatically progressing to the quarterfinal round. According to Jerry Palm's latest bracketology update on CBS Sports, the A-10 will be a one-bid league with both VCU and Dayton on the bubble. Could a potential matchup in the final between the Rams and Flyers ultimately settle things? Here's how the bracket sets up for the A-10 conference tournament.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Schedule

First Round

No. 12 Davidson vs. No. 13 Richmond

No. 10 Rhode Island vs. No. 15 Fordham

No. 11 UMass vs. No. 14 LaSalle

Second Round

No. 8 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 9 Duquesne

No. 5 Saint Louis vs. No. 12 Davidson/No. 13 Richmond

No. 7 George Washington vs. No. 10 Rhode Island/No. 15 Fordham

No. 6 Saint Joseph's vs. No. 11 UMass/No. 14 LaSalle

Quarterfinals

QF1 - No. 1 VCU vs. No. 8 St. Bonaventure/No. 9 Duquesne

QF2 - No. 4 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 5 Saint Louis/No. 12 Davidson/No. 13 Richmond

QF3 - No. 2 George Mason vs. No. 7 George Washington/No. 10 Rhode Island/No. 15 Fordham

QF4 - No. 3 Dayton vs. No. 6 Saint Joseph's/No. 11 UMass/No. 14 LaSalle

Semifinals

SF1 - Winner of QF1 vs. Winner of QF2

SF2 - Winner of QF3 vs. Winner of QF4

Final

Winner of SF1 vs. Winner of SF2

VCU lost to Dayton in the final game of the regular season, but had won nine straight entering that contest. The Rams are -115 favorites to win the conference tournament at FanDuel behind a stellar defense. Though it's not quite like the famed "Havoc" system which took VCU to a Final Four under Shaka Smart, the Rams are the best team in the conference in points allowed per game and turnovers forced. They are just behind George Mason (+700) in opponent field-goal percentage and 3-point percentage. VCU beat George Mason in the lone regular season meeting between the two teams. The Patriots do have a knack for winning close games, taking two games in overtime and one game in double overtime during their 11-game winning streak in the middle of conference play.

The Flyers (+440) closed the regular season with four wins, including a victory over VCU. Dayton has a balanced offense with four players averaging double figures, headlined by Nate Santos (14.1 ppg). The Flyers don't turn the ball over much and have the league's second-best 3-point percentage, so they could be a tough out if they get hot from downtown.

Saint Louis (+2000) won four of its last five games and has the offensive firepower to create chaos in this bracket. The Billikens have two of the top five scorers in the conference in Gibson Jimerson (18.3 ppg) and Indiana State transfer Robbie Avila (17.4 ppg). Guard Isaiah Swope is not a bad third option at 16.4 points per game. Saint Louis is the most efficient team from the floor in the conference, which helps in a short tournament format.

