After the quarterfinals of the 2024-25 Champions League kicked off on Tuesday, there are two more first-leg battles taking place this afternoon—headlined by Barcelona hosting Borussia Dortmund at 3 p.m. ET.

Dortmund at Barcelona odds

Total: 3.5 (Over -114, Under -108)

3.5 (Over -114, Under -108) Money line (odds via FanDuel): Barcelona -360, Draw +500, Dortmund +800

The SportsLine Projection Model leans to the Over in the first leg of this quarterfinal matchup and says one side of the money line has all the value. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Barcelona vs. Dortmund, on SportsLine. Expert Jon Eimer has his eye on the total.

Barcelona are the current +250 favorites to win the Champions League at FanDuel Sportsbook, with Paris Saint-Germain (who also plays today at 3 p.m. ET) close behind at +280. Dortmund are the biggest longshots on the odds board at +2500.

Barcelona enter today's match as arguably the hottest club in the world, as they have not lost a single match in 2025. In Champions League play, they have won eight and drawn once since a surprising opening defeat to AS Monaco back in Sept. 2024.

Dortmund haven't been as stellar in Champions League play, as their last seven matches have featured three wins, two losses and two draws. That includes a 3-2 loss to this same Barcelona squad back in Dec. 2024.

If you like scoring, this match is for you. This contest features three of the four top scorers in Champions League thus far. Barcelona's Raphinha leads UCL with 11 goals, one ahead of Bayern Munich's Harry Kane and Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy. Raphina's teammate Robert Lewandowski has put nine past the goalkeeper himself.

Lewandowski has the shortest odds of any player to find the back of the net this afternoon, as he's -165 in FanDuel's anytime goal scorer market. Raphinha is tied for the second-lowest odds at +115 along with fellow Barcelona star Ansu Fati. Guirassy, meanwhile, is all the way up at +260 to score his 11th UCL goal today.