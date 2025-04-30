After Tuesday's battle between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, the other UCL semifinal begins Wednesday with the first leg of Barcelona and Inter taking place at Estadi Olímpic in Barcelona. This matchup features the competition's best attack against the best defense, so let's preview the match and check out the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Barcelona vs. Inter odds

Total: 2.5 (Over -172, Under +140)

2.5 (Over -172, Under +140) Money line (odds via FanDuel): Barcelona -160, Tie +320, Inter +410

Barcelona have scored a UCL-leading 37 goals in just 12 matches. Incredibly, 27 of those goals have come from just three players—Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal. Those same three players combined for four goals in Barcelona's last effort at Estadi Olímpic, a 4-0 triumph over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the quarters.

Barcelona's firepower has its toughest test ahead, though, against an Inter side that has allowed a mere five goals in 12 UCL contests—including eight clean sheets. Three of those goals allowed, however, came in the quarterfinal against Bayern Munich, as Inter prevailed 4-3 on aggregate to advance to the semis.

In the first leg of this semifinal matchup, FanDuel has the hosts as the -160 (bet $160 to win $100) favorites in the 90-minute market. Meanwhile, draw is priced at +320 and Inter come in at +410.

For anytime goal scorer odds, the seven players with the lowest odds to score in this clash are all on Barcelona. Ferran Torres leads the way at +155, with Ansu Fati close behind at +165. If you're looking for Barcelona's top scorers during UCL, Raphinha has the third-lowest odds at +190 and Yamal is further down at +240. Lewandowski, meanwhile, is dealing with a hamstring injury that will keep him sidelined for Wednesday's match.

The first Inter player appears at +250, as Lautaro Martinez is looking to score once again after doing so in his past five UCL showdowns. After scoring in both quarterfinal legs against Bayern Munich, Martinez became the first player in Inter history to score in five consecutive UCL matches. Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy is the only other player to accomplish that feat in 2024-25 UCL play.

Ahead of today's match, Barcelona is -194 to advance to the final while Inter is +156.